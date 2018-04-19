One more word from Carl Kasell for St. Louis listeners

In tribute to NPR’s Carl Kasell, who passed away earlier this week, Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air included a segment in remembrance of the longtime newscaster and much-beloved radio personality.

The broadcast featured portions of a 2006 conversation between Kasell and St. Louis Public Radio host Steve Potter. During the interview, Kasell reflected on his decades in the radio business and the growth of NPR since he first joined the organization in 1975.

He also touched on perceptions of NPR across the political spectrum and described his approach to a demanding work schedule – which at the time of the St. Louis interview involved regular Morning Edition duties as well as a weekly trek to Chicago as the judge and scorekeeper for Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

“For most of my career I have worked the morning shift, and that’s the time I like to work,” Kasell told Potter. “So I have no problem with it. But I do get up at one o’clock, and my first newscast is at five o’clock … and my last one is at 11 o’clock. And I go home and take a nap in the afternoon, maybe three hours or so … I sleep a lot on the weekends.”

Known for his limericks, Kasell recorded a special one in 2008 for St. Louis listener Bob Ell, whose customized voicemail greeting – Ell’s prize after appearing on an episode of Wait Wait that year – closed out Thursday’s show.

Listen to the full tribute:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.