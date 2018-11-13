 Only a few St. Louis hospitals receive top safety rating in new report | St. Louis Public Radio

Only a few St. Louis hospitals receive top safety rating in new report

By 1 hour ago
  • Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
    Mercy Hospital St. Louis is one of the five St. Louis hospitals that received an "A" safety rating in a report from the Leapfrog Group.
    File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

A handful of St. Louis area hospitals received a high rating for patient safety in a report from the medical watchdog nonprofit, the Leapfrog Group.

Most of the 27 acute-care hospitals in the  region had documented problems with hospital-acquired infections, physician and nurse training and surgical complications, according to the group, which ranks 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice a year.

The St. Louis-area hospitals that received “A” ratings include Mercy hospitals in Festus and St. Louis, St. Anthony’s in Alton, St. Joseph’s in Breese and St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The group rates hospitals on metrics ranging from relatively benign skills such as hand-washing practices and nurse and doctor communication, to more serious, life-threatening issues such as patient falls and objects left in a body after surgery.

“Health care’s expensive, and no one wants to enter in the health care system for something and come out not getting the best quality of care they deserve,” said Debbie Nihill, quality management director for Mercy Hospital St. Louis, which has received “A” grades for the past five years.

The ratings are calculated using a combination of publicly available performance and quality data from the federal government and Leapfrog’s own safety survey sent to hospitals.

Mercy takes the Leapfrog ratings seriously, and has a team of people fill the survey out, Nihill said.

“Doing well with Leapfrog’s a sign of good faith we as a health care organizations are serious about providing high quality care,” she said.

No hospitals in St. Louis received an “F,” but two hospitals, St. Alexius and Christian Hospital Northeast, received “D” grades.

Although the two hospitals are in lower-income areas, patient population should not make a difference in ranking, said Missy Danforth, the Leapfrog Group's vice president of hospital ratings.

Other hospital ranking systems are based partially on patient outcomes such as readmittance rates. Critics say hospitals that treat sicker patients in poorer neighborhoods are unfairly penalized for their patient mix.

But the Leapfrog rankings focus only on a hospital’s practices, Danforth said.

Loading...

“Some of the more egregious things should never happen, like objects retained after surgery. These are ‘never’ events, they should never happen to any patient,” she said. “There’s nothing about a patient or a hospital’s social risk factor that would make these specific safety things more prevalent.”

Christian Hospital Northeast had the lowest score for collapsed lungs, and St. Alexius had the lowest score for patient falls.

Representatives from both hospitals did not respond to requests for comment.

However, some area hospitals declined to fill out the Leapfrog survey, which could have potentially left out information that would affect their score, Danforth said.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Tags: 
Hospitals
hospital safety
Mercy Hospital
St. Alexius Hospital
Christian Hospital
The Leapfrog Group
Top Stories

Related Content

Barnes-Jewish, SLU hospitals rank high on price, low on quality; critics call rating unfair

By Jul 1, 2018
Barnes Jewish Hospital, as seen from the campus of Saint Louis University Hospital. Both are Level I trauma centers, and treat hundreds of gunshot wounds a year.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ most expensive hospitals don’t provide the best quality care, according to a new report from the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition.

The region’s two academic medical centers, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Saint Louis University Hospital, offer the most expensive care in the region even though they rate among the lowest for hospital quality, according to the report. But some critics say quality ratings are influenced by factors beyond a hospital’s control and fail to adequately represent a facility's challenges and strengths.

After Hospital Closure, A Missouri Community Tries to Fill The Gap in Health and Jobs

By Bram Sable-Smith Jul 9, 2018

Lee Ann Stuart still wears her nursing scrubs, even though the only work she’s been doing since Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center closed June 11 is to pack boxes of medical supplies to be hauled away.

“It’s strange walking those halls, and they’re empty and the lights are down,” Stuart says. She’s been a nurse at the hospital in rural Kennett, Missouri, for 22 years.

For Many, Affordable Care Act Won't Cover Bariatric Surgery

Uninsured Americans who are hoping the new health insurance law will give them access to weight loss treatments are likely to be disappointed.

That's especially the case in the Deep South, where obesity rates are among the highest in the nation, and states will not require health plans sold on the new online insurance marketplaces to cover medical weight loss treatments like prescription drugs and bariatric surgery.