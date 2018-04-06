 Opera Theatre of St. Louis names D.C. opera’s Andrew Jorgensen as general director | St. Louis Public Radio

Opera Theatre of St. Louis names D.C. opera’s Andrew Jorgensen as general director

By 30 minutes ago

Opera Theatre of St. Louis premiered Champion by Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer in 2013.
Credit Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ departing general director and his replacement may very well pass each other on the way to their new jobs.

The St. Louis organization has announced that Andrew Jorgensen will become its new general director. Jorgensen comes to St. Louis from the Washington National Opera in Washington, D.C., where he directs artistic planning and operations. It’s the same organization where current Opera Theatre general director Timothy O’Leary is heading July 1 to become general director there.

“It’s certainly an ironic twist of fate,” Jorgensen said. “I think the opera world is small and many people know each other.”

Opera: ‘The ultimate team sport’

Jorgensen looks forward to collaborating with everyone in St. Louis, from musicians to donors.

“I really think of opera as the ultimate team sport,” Jorgensen said.

Newly named general director Andrew Jorgensen has been coming to see Opera Theatre of St. Louis performances every summer since 2013.
Credit Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Jorgensen has worked at the Washington National Opera for six years. He will move to St. Louis this summer with his husband Mark Stuart-Smith.

Before joining the Washington organization, Jorgensen was an associate director on the artistic staff at the New York Metropolitan Opera.

O’Leary is leaving Opera Theatre of St. Louis after 10 years. Under his guidance, the local organization hit a fundraising milestone in 2016, raising $6.3 million, an increase of 15 percent from the previous fiscal year. It also drew a younger and more racially diverse audience.

During O’Leary’s tenure, the company performed world premieres of “Champion,” “27” and “Shalimar the Clown.” It also staged the controversial “The Death of Klinghoffer” and debuted a new abbreviated version of “Grapes of Wrath.”

“I want to continue to ensure that the opera-going experience is fun and joyful,” Jorgensen said. “There’s nothing wrong with opera being fun.”

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Top Stories

Related Content

Opera Theatre’s new ‘Grapes of Wrath’ prunes the excess, preserves the heartache and hope

By May 25, 2017
In this May 24, 2017 photo, Robert Orth as Uncle John and Katharine Goeldner as Ma Joad tangle with each other in "The Grapes of Wrath."
Ken Howard | Opera Theatre St. Louis

St. Louisans can experience a musical makeover of the classic Depression-era tale of a poor Oklahoma family when Opera Theatre of St. Louis debuts a new rendition of “The Grapes of Wrath” on Saturday.

Drought and desperation drive the Joad family of tenant farmers off the plains to California for the promise of a better life. It’s a story of good intentions and bad outcomes that resonates today, said Katharine Goeldner, who sings the role of Ma Joad.

“All they were trying to do was feed their families,” Goeldner said.

Opera Theatre celebrates financial gains and younger, diverse audiences

By Oct 21, 2016
Marjorie Owens is The Prima Donna/Ariadne in Richard Strauss’ “Ariadne on Naxos at Opera Theatre” presented by Opera Theatre St. Louis during 2016, its 41st season.
Ken Howard | Opera Theatre St. Louis

Opera Theatre of St. Louis is celebrating important gains in financial support and audience growth.

On Friday, the company released numbers for record-breaking fundraising as well as increases in diversity and opera-goers under the age of 50. Luring younger audiences is a crucial component for a successful future, according to general director Timothy O’Leary.

Stephen Lord, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ music director for more than 25 years, steps down

By Kelly Moffitt Jun 19, 2017
Stephen Lord, retiring music director at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, joined St. Louis on the Air on Monday.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Stephen Lord has been coming to St. Louis for 37 seasons of Opera Theatre Saint Louis in some sort of role with the company. For the last 25 years, he’s been music director, but after this season closes at the end of this month, he’ll step down from that position.

Chris Akerlind of Opera Theatre of St. Louis wins Tony for lighting design

By Jun 12, 2017
File photo: St. Louisan Chris Akerlind won a 2017 Tony Award for his lighting work in "Indecent," featuring Adina Verson. right, and Katrina Lenk, as Rifkele and Menke.
File | Provided | Carol Rosegg/Courtesy of Sam Rudy Media Relations

A St. Louis theater professional took home a Tony Award Sunday night.

Chris Akerlind, resident lighting designer for Opera Theatre of St. Louis, won the Tony for Best Lighting Design of a Play for his work in the Broadway show, “Indecent!”

Akerlind has been with Opera Theatre since the early 1990s. This is his second Tony Award. In 2005, he won in the same category for “A Light in the Piazza.”