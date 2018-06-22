 Organizers expect thousands at Pride events in St. Louis this weekend | St. Louis Public Radio

Organizers expect thousands at Pride events in St. Louis this weekend

By 57 minutes ago

Janie Oliphant, left, adjusts a LGBT flag held by Cody Copp and Samuel Taylor so they can have their picture taken at a rally and march in St. Louis in February 2017.
Credit FILE PHOTO | RYAN DELANEY | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

St. Louis will host two Pride festivals this weekend as part of a yearly celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and history.

Pride traces its roots back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots, when police raided a gay club in New York City, sparking widespread protests.  As in past years, two Pride celebrations will take place in St. Louis; a large, two-day event downtown and a community-driven festival in Tower Grove Park. 

The downtown Pride festival has grown over the years and now draws over 300,000 people each year.

While the spirit of the two events is similar, the Tower Grove Pride event is smaller and does not have any corporate sponsors.

“We’re really focused on developing a strong group of local booths and vendors, artists, crafters, small businesses,” said Angelo Olegna, co-founder of Tower Grove Pride. “We just want people to keep supporting each other economically.”

Tower Grove Pride does allow larger corporations, including Sprint and Verizon, to participate in a career fair at the festival. The event will also feature more than 150 local vendors, nonprofits and community groups.

PrideFest, the larger of the two celebrations, is now in its 39th year. The event will include a 5K run, musical performances and a parade along Market Street.

“Our parade [is] the largest we’ve ever had, with about 160 different entries,” said Landon Brownfield, secretary of the board for Pride St. Louis. “It’s being led by Angelica Ross, who is this amazing transgender activist, actress and advocate.”

Pride in St. Louis at a glance

Tower Grove Pride: Community-powered, independent Pride festival founded in 2013.

When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.mSaturday, June 23

Where: Southeast corner of Tower Grove Park, near the intersection of Arsenal Street and South Grand Boulevard

Highlights (schedule):

  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., musical performances, Sons of Rest Pavilion
  • More than 150 vendors, artisans and crafters
  • Dog cooling station and kissing booth
  • Lawn games, including horseshoes and axe throwing
  • Yoga led by the Yoga Buzz Hive - STL

PrideFest: the largest Pride festival in St. Louis. Now in its 39th year, the event is expected to draw upwards of 300,000 people.

When: Saturday, June 23 at 11 a.m. to Sunday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: Soldiers Memorial Park, downtown St. Louis

Highlights (schedule):

Saturday, June 23

  • 7 - 11 a.m. Pride Bicycle Ride along Riverfront Trail
  • 1 p.m. Military Wreath Ceremony
  • 2:25 - 7:00 p.m. Musical performances at the Monsanto Stage and Mastercard Main Stage

Sunday, June 24

  • 8 a.m. Pride 5K, Tower Grove Park
  • 10 a.m. Interfaith Service, Mastercard Main Stage
  • 12 p.m. Pride Parade, Market Street

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @shahlafarzan

Tags: 
Pride St. Louis
PrideFest
Pride STL
Gay and Lesbian
Transgender
Queer
Top Stories

Related Content

PrideFest planners and community grapple over how to express pride ... party or protest?

By Jun 23, 2017
Planning for this year’s St. Louis Pride has been marked by some disagremeents.
Provided | St. Louis Pride

Over the decades, St. Louis’ PrideFest has grown from a few dozen people daring to come out for a day, to 200,000 community members and supporters gathering to celebrate.

Now, as St. Louis gets ready for its 36th PrideFest, the annual event is experiencing some growing pains. Planning for this year’s gathering has been marked by conflict. For Pride St. Louis President Matt Harper, it’s been a period of trying to balance the contradictory opinions of a disparate community.

“You just can’t please everyone,” Harper said.

St. Louis man who helps LGBTQ people wants to ensure their place in black history

By Feb 1, 2018
Erise Williams, wearing a gray and white striped shirt, stands by the window, talking with guests at Rustin's Place, a drop-in center serving mostly young, black, gay men. January 2018
Erise Williams

Black History Month is a time to spotlight African-Americans who made a difference. But many people don’t know that prominent African-Americans were part of the LGBTQ community.

Among them was Bayard Rustin, an openly gay black man who worked side-by-side with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.  The civil rights strategist who died in 1987 is honored every day at a little storefront in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood, called Rustin’s Place. It’s a drop-in center that largely serves LGBTQ people, particularly gay African-American men.