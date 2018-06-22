Organizers expect thousands at Pride events in St. Louis this weekend

St. Louis will host two Pride festivals this weekend as part of a yearly celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and history.

Pride traces its roots back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots, when police raided a gay club in New York City, sparking widespread protests. As in past years, two Pride celebrations will take place in St. Louis; a large, two-day event downtown and a community-driven festival in Tower Grove Park.

The downtown Pride festival has grown over the years and now draws over 300,000 people each year.

While the spirit of the two events is similar, the Tower Grove Pride event is smaller and does not have any corporate sponsors.

“We’re really focused on developing a strong group of local booths and vendors, artists, crafters, small businesses,” said Angelo Olegna, co-founder of Tower Grove Pride. “We just want people to keep supporting each other economically.”

Tower Grove Pride does allow larger corporations, including Sprint and Verizon, to participate in a career fair at the festival. The event will also feature more than 150 local vendors, nonprofits and community groups.

PrideFest, the larger of the two celebrations, is now in its 39th year. The event will include a 5K run, musical performances and a parade along Market Street.

“Our parade [is] the largest we’ve ever had, with about 160 different entries,” said Landon Brownfield, secretary of the board for Pride St. Louis. “It’s being led by Angelica Ross, who is this amazing transgender activist, actress and advocate.”

Pride in St. Louis at a glance

Tower Grove Pride: Community-powered, independent Pride festival founded in 2013.

When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Where: Southeast corner of Tower Grove Park, near the intersection of Arsenal Street and South Grand Boulevard

Highlights (schedule):

11 a.m. - 7 p.m., musical performances, Sons of Rest Pavilion

More than 150 vendors, artisans and crafters

Dog cooling station and kissing booth

Lawn games, including horseshoes and axe throwing

Yoga led by the Yoga Buzz Hive - STL

PrideFest: the largest Pride festival in St. Louis. Now in its 39th year, the event is expected to draw upwards of 300,000 people.

When: Saturday, June 23 at 11 a.m. to Sunday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: Soldiers Memorial Park, downtown St. Louis

Highlights (schedule):

Saturday, June 23

7 - 11 a.m. Pride Bicycle Ride along Riverfront Trail

1 p.m. Military Wreath Ceremony

2:25 - 7:00 p.m. Musical performances at the Monsanto Stage and Mastercard Main Stage

Sunday, June 24

8 a.m. Pride 5K, Tower Grove Park

10 a.m. Interfaith Service, Mastercard Main Stage

12 p.m. Pride Parade, Market Street

