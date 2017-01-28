Over 2,000 St. Louisans attend D.C. March for Life, some against abortion but for women's rights

By Jan 28, 2017
  • Teenagers and chaperones with the Archdiocese of St. Louis look out on the crowd marching against abortion January 27, 2017.
    Teenagers and chaperones with the Archdiocese of St. Louis look out on the crowd marching against abortion January 27, 2017.
    Provided | Archdiocese of St. Louis

In what what was one of The Archdiocese of St. Louis' largest groups yet, about 2,100 local teenagers and chaperones attended Friday’s anti-abortion march in Washington, D.C. 

Snow prevented the group from traveling to the March for Life last year; the annual event is scheduled near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.

This year’s march is drawing comparisons with the Women’s Marches held in St. Louis and around the world on Jan. 21, where many participants supported abortion rights.

But archdiocese employee Rachel Leininger said she doesn’t think the Women’s March motivated more people to turn out for Friday’s March for Life because most groups had already planned to attend months in advance.

“I know of many groups, many women, who participated in both marches, which I think is great. I think it’s very possible to be pro-life and a feminist,” said Leininger, noting Women’s March organizers had refused support from a few anti-abortion women’s groups.

“I personally don’t think there’s any conflict in marching in a women’s march and in marching in a pro-life march, but that’s because I consider myself a pro-life feminist,” Leininger said.

Ursline Academy sophomore Grace Breeding said she thought the causes behind the two marches were similar.

“It’s like the same but different,” Breeding said. “The woman’s movement besides the pro-abortion is a good movement. The pro-abortion isn’t what I really believe, but I do believe in women’s empowerment and having our equal rights.”

Hopeful crowd

This was Breeding’s second time taking part in the March for Life. She said she likes that for the most part people keep the messages on their signs positive.

“No hateful messages. Mostly positive ones,” Breeding said. “Once you see the hateful messages, you kind of get down.”

She said she wanted to march because she believes life starts at conception, a belief encouraged by her parents and by attending Catholic schools.

Leininger, who has been attending the march since she was in the 8th grade, said this year’s crowd was larger and more hopeful, and was energized by the warm weather and Vice President Mike Pence’s speech.

“I think that there’s a lot to be optimistic about as far as where legislation is going in our country. Now, legislation doesn’t change hearts, and that’s honestly one of the things we like to impress upon our young people: it’s not just about changing laws, it’s about changing hearts,” said Leininger, who works for the Reap Team, an archdiocese retreat program that teaches young people about chastity.

The executive director of the archdiocese’ Respect Life office, Karen Nolkemper, found the march encouraging.

“It gives you goosebumps, it gives you chills to see how many people are smiling, and united,” Nolkemper said, emphasizing that the Catholic Church isn’t just against abortion.

“We’re in favor of life, and we’re in favor of supporting life, again helping the born, unborn, abled, disabled, young, old, immigrant, refugee, we stand compassionately there with prayer and resources,” Nolkemper said.

The Missouri Right to Life organization chartered three buses to travel to the March for Life from St. Louis, adding another 140 local attendees to the archdiocese’s 38 buses and 2,100 participants.

Last week Women’s March organizers from Missouri chartered 11 buses, including six from St. Louis. The organizers estimated that about 1,000 Missourians planned to particpate in the D.C. march, including carpooling and people who opted to fly.

One bus ended up breaking down in Accident, Maryland.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille.

Tags: 
Abortion
Archdiocese of St. Louis
Women's march
March for Life
Top Stories

Related Content

Hospital abortions may save lives, but Missouri will cut funds to organizations that provide them

By Jan 23, 2017
Robin, 37, at her home in St. Louis.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

After three years and two rounds of in-vitro fertilization, things were finally looking up.   

Robin, a 37-year-old project manager who lives in St. Louis County, went in for a routine 21-week ultrasound with her husband this past November. The couple had no idea that something was wrong.  

Missouri abortion opponents confident that lawmakers will take more action to help their cause

By & Jan 18, 2017
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

(Updated with Wednesday's Senate hearing) Heartened by the November election, Missouri’s abortion opponents are considering a raft of bills – some old, some new – to expand the state’s restrictions on abortion-related matters and their enforcement.

The measures could heighten Missouri’s longstanding status as a key battleground when it comes to abortion rights.  A state Senate committee examined four of them Wednesday.

St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinics brace for possible cuts

By Jan 10, 2017
Patients entering the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis are often greeted by a line of protesters.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio | File Photo

Planned Parenthood clinics in St. Louis are taking stock of the $700,000 hit they may absorb under a new state law and a shifting federal landscape.

Last year, the Missouri legislature used a budgetary measure to cut the women’s health provider from the state’s Medicaid program. The process takes several months and requires federal approval, so the rule has yet to take effect.

A plan by the Republican-controlled Congress to dismantle the Affordable Care Act also includes a measure that would strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood, according to remarks made by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Women’s March on Washington is a family affair for some St. Louisans

By Jan 22, 2017
Joann Shew, her granddaughter Izzy Shew and daughter-in-law Jessica Shew pose as they wait for the bus for Washington, D.C. on January 21st.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

More than 150 St. Louisans traveled and slept on charter buses to join the Women’s March on Washington over the weekend.

For many, the trip was about reinvigorating family ties as well as rallying for social justice.

Both sides mark 43rd anniversary of Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion

By Jan 21, 2016
St. Louis had a large contingent at the March for Life in D.C.
Jim Howard | St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

Despite the huge snowstorm threat in Washington, D.C., at least 2,000 Missouri opponents of abortion are expected to head to the nation’s capital to participate in Friday’s annual March for Life.

“Our buses are on their way,’’ said Maggie Bick, one of the coordinators for Missouri Right to Life’s annual bus caravan. A brief prayer service for the St. Louis area travelers was held Thursday morning at the Old Cathedral by St. Louis’ riverfront.