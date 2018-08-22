 Parson taps St. Charles County lawmaker Cornejo for labor commission | St. Louis Public Radio

Parson taps St. Charles County lawmaker Cornejo for labor commission

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Robert Cornejo, R-St. Peters, sponsored the municipal governance overhaul in the House.
    Rep. Robert Cornejo, R-St. Peters, will lead the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Board.
    File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is appointing three-term state Rep. Robert Cornejo to the state’s Labor and Industrial Relations Board.

Parson picked Cornejo to lead the board that, among other things, reviews workplace and labor disputes. the appointment marks an end of the St. Peters Republican’s legislative tenure, which featured chairmanships of several key committees.

Cornejo is an attorney who first won election to his House seat in 2012. The 64th district covers parts of St. Charles and Lincoln counties. He won re-election without trouble in 2014 and 2016 — and was unopposed for re-election this year.

While serving in the House, Cornejo was chairman of the Judiciary and General Laws Committees. Some big-ticket legislation often went through these committees, including an unsuccessful effort to curtail lobbyist-paid meals, entertainment and travel. Cornejo was also the House handler of a 2015 overhaul of the municipal court system.

Loading...

“Having served as Chair of more than one House committee, including General Laws, Robert brings the experience necessary to his new role as Chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission,” Parson said in a statement. “His effectiveness in handling multiple projects ranging from constituent concerns to passing legislation at such a high level of quality gives him the qualifications needed to oversee this commission.”

Cornejo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cornejo was one of three Republicans who ran to become House speaker designee last year, losing to House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr. Term limits would have barred him from running for another term after 2020.

According to state law, both Republican and Democratic committee members who live in the 64th District can nominate candidates to run in the general election. The parties have until Sept. 18 to choose nominees.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
Robert Cornejo
Mike Parson
Missouri House of Representatives
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Cornejo discusses bid for state House majority leader, right to work

By & May 26, 2015
State Rep. Robert Cornejo, R-St. Peters
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio’s Politically Speaking team of Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome state Rep. Robert Cornejo, R-St. Peters, as their latest podcast guest.

Cornejo, 32, represents parts of St. Charles and Lincoln counties. He grew up in north St. Louis County and graduated from Hazelwood Central High School. He got his law degree from University of Missouri-Columbia; at least eight members of that law class ended up in state government.

Politically Speaking: Former House Speaker Tilley on the pressures of wielding the gavel

By & Jun 2, 2015
Former House Speaker Steve Tilley
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

On this week’s extra edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back former Missouri House Speaker Steve Tilley to the show.

The Perryville Republican – who now has a residence in Chesterfield – was previously on the show in 2013, and provided candid insights into his tenure as speaker.  We asked him back to discuss two big stories percolating throughout the Missouri political universe – the resignation of Republican House Speaker John Diehl and the fight over “right to work.” 

Missouri legislature adds restrictions on municipalities, changes tax sharing

By May 12, 2016
Rep. Robert Cornejo, R-St. Peters, sponsored the municipal governance overhaul in the House.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers have approved, and sent to the governor, an expansion of last year’s municipal overhaul, a bill that also includes a measure making it easier for cities to disincorporate.

This year’s bill would curb ordinance violations, such as tall weeds or housing code problems. It would also reduce the maximum traffic fine to $225. It would also create a sliding scale for non-traffic fines.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Cornejo on the General Assembly's frantic final days

By & May 19, 2016
Robert Cornejo
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back state Rep. Robert Cornejo to the program.

The St. Peters Republican is serving his second term in the Missouri House. He was a guest on the show about a year ago, after one of the wildest ends to a legislative session in recent history.

Missouri offers farmers help to get through drought

By Aug 20, 2018
Livestock in Missouri.
File | Véronique LaCapra | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri is experiencing one of its worst droughts in decades, and state officials are implementing some emergency measures to help ease the pain.

Gov. Mike Parson, three of his Cabinet members, and a group of agriculture leaders announced Monday that farmers and ranchers can now get hay and water from several state-owned properties.