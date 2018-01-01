Jazz Unlimited for December 31, 2017 is “Party Time.” New Year’s eve is always a time of parties celebrating the end of the year and the coming of the New Year. The parties range from sedate to out out of control with people imbibing too much. We will celebrate the New Year with party music to fit the occasion and will start one hour later due to the symphony broadcast. Music by Bluesiana Triangle, Ramsey Lewis, Dinah Washington, Monty Alexander, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, Art Blakey, Lee Morgan, Cassandra Wilson, Jimmy Smith, Gene Ammons and Ray Charles.

The Slide Show contains a photo of the Monty Alexander Trio.

The Archive of this show will be available until January 8, 2017

Jazz Unlimited 12/31/17 Hour 2 Archive

Jazz Unlimited 12/31/17 Hour 3 Archive

Here is Dinah Washington singing "All of Me: accompanied by Don Elliott (mellophone,vib) Urbie Green (tb) Terry Gibbs (vib) Wynton Kelly (p) Paul West (b) Max Roach (d) at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival.