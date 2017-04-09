Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy. And one expert says it's better positioned for the future

Peabody Energy has emerged from bankruptcy with less debt and a shift in focus. The St. Louis-based coal company spent roughly a year under Chapter 11 protection and some of the same industry-wide challenges remain – government regulation and cheaper energy producing options like natural gas.

In a release issued the day Peabody emerged from bankruptcy, Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow sounded upbeat.

"Coal remains an essential part of the energy mix, and Peabody is the largest U.S. coal producer while our Australian platform has access to the higher-growth Asia-Pacific region.”

He also said, "We believe that ‘The New BTU’ is well positioned to create substantial value for shareholders and other stakeholders over time." BTU is Peabody's symbol on the New York Stock Exchange. It resumed trading under that ticker symbol once it completed the bankruptcy process.



St. Louis Public Radio's Wayne Pratt speaks with University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby about Peabody Energy and the domestic coal industry.

University of Wyoming Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy Director Robert Godby shared his thoughts with St. Louis Public Radio on Peabody, the current state of coal and where the industry might be headed.



On a post-bankruptcy Peabody

He says going through the bankruptcy process helped the company shed roughly $5 billion in debt, which was “an anchor they were dragging around.” Much of that debt problem developed after Peabody acquired some Australian mines in 2011 for slightly more than $5 billion. Godby says the leaner Peabody has a tighter capital structure should be better positioned to react to issues the coal industry is facing.



On Peabody's strategy

It appears the coal company is changing direction. Godby says it has been focused on trying to expand output, adding Peabody has been the “poster child company” in the sector trying to grow its reach and use of coal. Now, the focus is on maximizing company value. Godby says that could be taken as an admission the coal industry has changed because of pressure from natural gas and alternative energy sources.



On coal's challenges

Natural gas was relatively cheap compared to coal before Peabody declared bankruptcy and that has not changed. Godby says that is prompting energy producers to build more natural gas power plants instead of coal-fired facilities. That’s mainly due to future uncertainties. Companies don’t want into invest billions of dollars into a plant that should last for a half century, only to be forced to stop using it in 10 to 20 years.

Godby sees greenhouse gas regulation as another key issue for coal’s future. It’s not known how that debate will end. He says the current administration in D.C. has essentially put a pause on those federal rules but adds, “that’s not a permanent thing.”

On how coal can compete

Godby says coal companies are already becoming more efficient so they can better compete. Some, like Peabody and Arch, have improved those efficiencies after going through the bankruptcy process. He also says the search is on for possible new coal markets, but any solid options could be a long way off. The Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate regulation could help in the short-term. But longer-term planning is focusing on a new system involving many types of energy and industry leaders need to figure out how coal will fit into that mix.



On the industry's future

Godby says one of the biggest questions is how the value of coal can be maximized. It’s still regarded as an asset, mainly because a lot of it is on federal land, “so it belongs to all of us.” He says industry leaders and the public appear to be interested in figuring out an answer, especially if it’s environmentally sound. Even with the challenges, Godby is convinced, “coal will be here for years to come.” But the shape of the industry remains in question, even as more of the big players get on more solid financial footing like it appears Peabody has done by shedding roughly $5 billion in debt through the bankruptcy process.

