 Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy; it's better positioned for the future, expert says | St. Louis Public Radio

Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy; it's better positioned for the future, expert says

By 13 hours ago
  • A view of the outside of the Peabody Energy building in St. Louis.
    Peabody Energy renewed its lease on its downtown St. Louis headquarters building in late 2016.
    St. Louis Public Radio

Peabody Energy has emerged from bankruptcy with less debt and a shift in focus. The St. Louis-based coal company spent roughly a year under Chapter 11 protection and some of the same industry-wide challenges remain – government regulation and cheaper energy producing options, such as natural gas.

In a release when Peabody emerged from bankruptcy earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow sounded upbeat.

"Coal remains an essential part of the energy mix, and Peabody is the largest U.S. coal producer, while our Australian platform has access to the higher-growth Asia-Pacific region.”

"We believe that ‘The New BTU’ is well positioned to create substantial value for shareholders and other stakeholders over time," he said. BTU is Peabody's symbol on the New York Stock Exchange. The company resumed trading under that ticker symbol once it completed  the bankruptcy process.
 

Robert Godby  is director of the University of Wyoming Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy. He shared his thoughts with St. Louis Public Radio on Peabody, the current state of coal and where the industry might be headed.

On a post-bankruptcy Peabody

Going through the bankruptcy process helped the company shed roughly $5 billion in debt, which was “an anchor they were dragging around,” he said. Much of that debt problem developed after Peabody acquired some Australian mines in 2011 for slightly more than $5 billion.  Godby said the leaner Peabody has a tighter capital structure that should be better positioned to react to issues the coal industry is facing.
 

On Peabody's strategy

The coal company appears to be changing direction. Godby said the firm has been focused on trying to expand output, adding that Peabody has been the “poster child company” in the sector trying to grow its reach and use of coal. Now, the focus is on maximizing company value. Godby said that could be taken as an admission the coal industry has changed because of pressure from natural gas and alternative energy sources.
 

On coal's challenges
Rob Godby's areas of study include environmental and natural resource economics and policy, macroeconomics, and experimental economics.
Credit University of Wyoming Television (UWTV)| YouTube

Natural gas was relatively cheap compared to coal before Peabody declared bankruptcy, and that has not changed. Godby said that is prompting energy producers to build more natural gas power plants instead of coal-fired facilities. That’s mainly due to future uncertainties. Companies don’t want into invest billions of dollars into a plant that should last for a half century, only to be forced to stop using it in 10 to 20 years.
Godby sees greenhouse gas regulation as another key issue for coal’s future. It’s not known how that debate will end. He says the current administration in D.C. has essentially put a pause on those federal rules but adds, “that’s not a permanent thing.”

On how coal can compete

Godby says coal companies are already becoming more efficient so they can better compete. Some, like Peabody and Arch, have improved those efficiencies after going through the bankruptcy process. He also says the search is on for possible new coal markets, but any solid options could be a long way off. The Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate regulation could help in the short-term. But longer-term planning is focusing on developing a system involving many types of energy, and industry leaders need to figure out how coal will fit into that mix.

On the industry's future

Godby said one of the biggest questions is how the value of coal can be maximized. Coal is still regarded as an asset, mainly because a lot of it is on federal land, “so it belongs to all of us.” He said industry leaders and the public appear to be interested in figuring out an answer, especially if it’s environmentally sound. Even with the challenges, Godby is convinced, “coal will be here for years to come.” But the shape of the industry remains in question, even as more of the big players get on more solid financial footing, like it appears Peabody has done by shedding roughly $5 billion in debt through the bankruptcy process.

Follow Wayne Pratt on Twitter: @WayneRadio

Tags: 
Coal Industry
Peabody Energy
Peabody
Bankruptcy
Top Stories

Related Content

Without congressional action, retired coal workers could lose benefits by end of the year

By Nov 10, 2016
Charles and Doris Lehman, of Sparta, Illinois, at the Pour House bar in Marissa, Illinois. (Nov. 1, 2916)
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Thousands of former coal workers and dependents who worked for now-bankrupt coal companies could lose their health insurance at the end of the year if Congress does not pass legislation to fund it.

Retirees in southern Illinois say losing their health insurance would amount to a broken promise from the coal companies that would have devastating effects to their well-being. Without Congressional action, Republican president-elect Donald Trump’s promise to repeal of the Affordable Care Act makes the retirees’ coverage alternatives uncertain.

Big coal and St. Louis: What's happening at a glance

By Nov 29, 2015
St. Louis Public Radio

The coal industry continues to adjust to economic realities. Peabody Energy has announced a deal to sell assets in Colorado and New Mexico, while Arch Coal is suggesting that a bankruptcy filing may be in order.  Tracking the sector can be a challenge, so we have put together a snapshot of some major players and their ties to the St. Louis region.

Peabody Energy’s ability to pay mine clean-up costs questioned

By Mar 17, 2016
(Peabody Energy, via Wikipedia Commons)

Peabody Energy has three coal mines in far southern Illinois, all of which are still producing coal.

When those mines eventually shut down, the company is required by state and federal laws to pay for the clean-up and reclamation of the land. St. Louis-based Peabody has guaranteed the state of Illinois it has the estimated $92 million to cover that work.

But as the company considers bankruptcy, some question whether the St. Louis-based company’s promise is worth much.

Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy

By Apr 3, 2017
St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis-based Peabody Energy will again trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on Tuesday, as they announced that they're emerging from bankruptcy.

It will be under its old ticker symbol BTU, but company officials are calling it a new day.

“We believe that ‘The New BTU’ is well positioned to create substantial value for shareholders and other stakeholders over time,” said Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow in a press release.

The coal company says it shed about $5 billion in debt from the time it filed for Chapter 11 in April 2016.