Pianist Orli Shahm talks about this weekend’s SLSO performance and music education

By 17 minutes ago
  • Orli Shaham
    Pianist Orli Shaham
    Christian Steiner / Courtesy of Orli Shaham

Classical pianist Orli Shaham knew that she would likely have a career in music when she was only 11 or 12 years old.

“I knew I needed to be part of that music making,” Shaham said, recalling how she thought after getting the opportunity play with an orchestra at a young age.

Although Shaham has performed frequently with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as a guest artist, for the final time, she will perform with the SLSO this weekend with her husband, David Robertson, as music director.

“It’s the opposite of difficult. It’s the easiest thing in the world,” Shaham said of playing with Robertson.

“For me I feel like David is such a sensitive collaborator,” she said, mentioning that other solo performers have said the same.

“We actually met in Powell Hall when both David and I were making our debuts with the SLSO, in the green room, in 1999,” Shaham said.

She spoke with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Tuesday. Her performances with the orchestra are Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

In 2010, Shaham founded an interactive concert series for children ages 3-6 called Baby Got Bach.

The importance of introducing music to children at an early age is apparent. It’s something she experienced as a child and that she is able to understand first-hand, as the parent of 10-year-old twins.

“They were sort of born knowing it,” Shaham said. “When they were little the best toys were little musical instruments.”

Shaham took pride in noting that alums of the Baby Got Bach concert series are now beginning to volunteer at some of the organization’s current shows.

Shaham performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini this weekend.

“It’s one of my absolute favorite pieces of music,” she said.

If you can’t make it to Powell Hall, the Saturday night performance can be heard on St. Louis Public Radio beginning at 8:00 p.m.

 

Related Event

What: Orli Shaham plays Rachmaninoff with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
When: Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Powell Hall, 718 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Orli Shaham
David Robertson
SLSO
STLPR Talk Shows

