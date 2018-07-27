 ‘This place is locked down’: Police arrest gas station managers videotaped kicking woman | St. Louis Public Radio

‘This place is locked down’: Police arrest gas station managers videotaped kicking woman

By Ashley Jones 50 minutes ago
  • Police arrested two employees of the convenience store on the corner of Goodfellow and Delmar on July 24, 2018.
    Police arrested two employees of the convenience store on the corner of Goodfellow and Delmar on July 24.
    St. Louis American

On Tuesday, July 24, two St. Louis convenience store employees, later identified as Jehad Motan and Ahmed Qandeel, were seen on video kicking a black woman, Kelli Adams, who some describe as homeless, in front of the Gas Mart at Goodfellow and Delmar.

“This is a cornerstone to the neighborhood,” said Wiley Price IV, a community activist who is running for state representative in the district. “Everybody from near and far comes to this gas station, especially since they shut down the gas station on Delmar and Skinker.”

Nearly an hour later, members of the community gathered in protest to shut the store down, make sure that Adams received medical attention, and see that the store managers were arrested. Their main goal was to block business for the convenience store.

“We decided that they’re done for the day,” Price said. “They didn’t need to make any more money in our community. I come up here all the time. I have been coming up here for years.”

State Representative Bruce Franks Jr. (D-St. Louis), also an activist, contacted Price, and the two summoned other activists and neighborhood members to the area.

“We saw a video where a young lady got kicked by the store owner,” Franks said. “The man walked away, walked back up, and kicked her. That ain’t happening, so folks are talking about taking their community back.”

Six police vehicles arrived at the scene, though an ambulance did not arrive to attend to Adams until 30 minutes after the incident. It took the community coming together in protest and blocking the store’s entrance for police officers to finally take action and arrest the suspects in the video.

The Circuit Attorney's Office has since issued arrest warrants for one count of Assault 4th Degree, against Jehad Motan, 32, and Ahmed Qandeel, 19.

“If we wouldn’t have come here, the police wouldn’t have shown up,” said Rev. Darryl Gray, a protest organizer. “The police are here to protect and serve, but it is pretty clear who they choose to protect. In this community we are policing ourselves, and we shouldn’t have to put ourselves on the line like that.”

The protest successfully shut down the facility’s business by protestors blocking gas pumps with their cars and standing in front of the entrance.

“The thing about protests is there has to be attainable goals,” Price said. “This sends a clear message in our neighborhood that we don’t go for this.”

After the suspects were arrested and Adams was safely taken away in an ambulance, protestors continued to gather blocking the entrance and gas pumps chanting the words “locked down.” 

“You can’t kick no black woman and feel comfortable,” said Brother Anthony Shaheed, a veteran protestor. “This place is locked down.”

Shemika Russell, who videotaped the assault, said she is a longtime customer at the Gas Mart, and so is Adams, though Adams also panhandles outside the store. That day, Adams had asked her friend to buy lottery tickets for her because the owners refused to let her in the store. The store attendants wouldn't let her friend purchase the tickets, so Adams became "irritated," Russell said. 

That's when the owners came after her.

"I uploaded that video because I see stuff that happens as far as violence on a regular basis," Russell said. "I never caught something like that on camera. I posted it just to let people in the area know. Once it happened and it's not on camera, no one's going to believe her because of how she looks or what she does.”

Article reprinted with permission from the St. Louis American.

Tags: 
Top Stories
Protests
Gas Mart
Expect Us
Gas Station
convenience store

Related Content

Home for Mother's Day: St. Louis activists bail out African-American moms who can’t afford the fees

By May 13, 2018
Whitney Gipson thanks supporters outside the St. Louis City Justice Center. Gipson is one of three women bailed out of jail by Expect Us activists ahead of Mother's Day. (May 12, 2018)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Whitney Gipson was one of three women bailed out of jail before Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of St. Louis activists. Expect Us raised nearly $3,000 through an online fundraiser. 

Members of Expect Us met with other advocates at the St. Louis Justice Center on Saturday. The event included food, children’s activities and short speeches by local demonstrators and leaders, including Democratic Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks.

Gipson, 26, told a small crowd about her experiences while staying at the city’s two jails.

In St. Charles, Trump opponents, supporters clash over his policies and behavior

By Brit Hanson Nov 29, 2017
Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump clashed for several hours outside of the St. Charles Convention Center where he spoke Wednesday afternoon. Police intervened several times. 11/29/17
Brit Hanson | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 3:45 p.m. — Hours before President Donald Trump was expected to call for changes to the federal tax code that he claims will boost the nation’s economy, protesters gathered outside of the St. Charles Convention Center.

Nearly 100 people who oppose the president and his policies held signs that read “LIAR” and chanted slogans like “Save America, Impeach Trump.” There were clashes between people who came to support the president and those who oppose him.

But the dominant message on St. Charles streets was that Trump’s presidency has been bad for the nation, particularly members of minority groups.