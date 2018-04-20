 Politically Speaking: 3 huge events that diminished Greitens’ political standing | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: 3 huge events that diminished Greitens’ political standing

By , & 51 minutes ago
  • Attorney Ed Dowd walks out of a St. Louis courthouse on Thursday, April 19, 2018. A judge ruled that Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial would continue.
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann break down all the developments in the ongoing saga around Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week was particularly newsworthy. After last week’s release of an explosive House report that led to widespread calls for Greitens to resign, at least three events ended up placing Greitens’ political career on virtual life support.

Those events include:

  • Attorney General Josh Hawley’s announcement that evidence existed for the St. Louis circuit attorney to charge Greitens with a felony for allegedly illegally obtaining a fundraising list from The Mission Continues. That move set off an unprecedented war of words between the two GOP statewide officials.
  • House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard called on Greitens to resign. That made impeachment proceedings a virtual certainty, because Richardson commands bipartisan respect among House members.
  • A judge's ruling allowed Greitens’ criminal trial for felony invasion of privacy to continue. Greitens’ attorneys wanted the case dismissed over how St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner turned over evidence.

Rosenbaum and Washington University law professor Peter Joy were also a guests Friday on St. Louis on the Air:

