 Politically Speaking: After very eventful first half, Sen. Sifton previews rest of 2018 session | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: After very eventful first half, Sen. Sifton previews rest of 2018 session

By & 9 hours ago
  • Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton
    Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back Sen. Scott Sifton to the program.

The Affton Democrat (who is now tied with state Treasurer Eric Schmitt for most appearances on the show with five) represents parts of south and central St. Louis County in the Missouri Senate.

Sifton is an attorney and former member of the Affton School Board. After an unsuccessful bid for the Missouri House in 2002, Sifton won an open seat in 2010 in a year that wasn’t kind to Missouri Democrats. Two years later, Sifton narrowly defeated incumbent Sen. Jim Lembke in one of the most competitive legislative races in the state. He won re-election in 2016 over Republican Randy Jotte.

Since joining the state Senate in 2013, Sifton has at times been a strong voice against the GOP majority. He’s participated in filibusters against major pieces of legislation. He’s also been able to get some proposals across the finish line, either through standalone bills or amendments.

Sifton, who is term-limited, nearly ran for attorney general in 2016, but chose to run for his successful re-election instead. That decision likely puts him in the mix to run for something in 2020, though he emphasized on the show that he’s focusing on helping Democrats in 2018.

Here’s what Sifton had to say during the show:

  • Sifton believes that uncertainty over Gov. Eric Greitens’ future is prompting the Missouri Senate to hold off controversial legislation. In fact, the most contentious legislative battle this year was over utility legislation — which Sifton contends showcased philosophical, as opposed to partisan, divides.
  • He predicts the Republican-controlled Senate has enough votes this session to require donors to politically-active nonprofits to identify themselves."I think you're going to see a concerted effort to get a dark money disclosure bill on the governor's desk this year,” he said. “And look, if he vetoes it, that's on him. We'll see what happens in September with the override vote."
  • Sifton sponsored legislation increasing criminal penalties for heroin dealers. He said there’s been an uptick in overdoses throughout his district. “I get that there’s demand for it, we need to cut off the supply. It’s illegal for a reason,” he said. “And I’m sorry, heroin dealers are basically murderers. Once somebody becomes a heroin addict, the odds that it will kill them are very strong.”
  • He said “it’s absolutely atrocious that any governor would leave the ethics commission without a quorum for a nanosecond.” Greitens hasn’t submitted nominees to the Missouri Ethics Commission, which can hit campaigns with penalties for campaign finance violations.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Scott Sifton on Twitter: @scottsifton

Music: “Bring Night” by Sia

Tags: 
2018 Missouri General Assembly
Politically Speaking
Scott Sifton
2018 Missouri elections
Missouri Ethics Commission

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Austin Petersen on standing out in an increasingly crowded U.S. Senate field

By & Mar 12, 2018
Austin Petersen
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Republican U.S. Senate candidate Austin Petersen to the program.

Petersen is one of 10 Republicans, so far, vying for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, a field that includes Attorney General Josh Hawley. The winner of that GOP primary will almost certainly square off against U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat seeking a third term in office.

Politically Speaking: Breaking down the legal, legislative and political twists in Greitens saga

By , & Mar 9, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Feb. 22, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political future continues to dominate the headlines, Politically Speaking is launching a standalone show detailing the developments in the Missouri chief executive’s saga.

St. Louis Public Radio’s political reporters will discuss what’s going on in court, the Missouri General Assembly and the electoral arena with the governor’s case. We’ll also answer your questions about the situation.

Trump touches down in St. Louis to bolster Hawley’s Senate bid

By & Mar 14, 2018
GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Hawley greets President Donald Trump at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

President Donald Trump swung through the St. Louis area on Wednesday to provide a financial boost for GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Hawley.

The visit comes as Hawley is viewing Trump as an asset in his bid to oust U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Hawley steps up pressure in Mission Continues inquiry

By & Mar 23, 2018
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announces he's issuing subpeonas in his Mission Continues investigation.
Erin Achenbach I St. Louis Public Radio

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced he’s issued 15 subpoenas as part of an investigation into how Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign received a fundraising list from a veterans charity he founded.

He also said he would fight any attempt by Greitens to use “executive privilege” in the matter. Representatives of Greitens’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Missouri House and Senate pass 41 bills this week as 2018 session’s halftime approaches

By Mar 9, 2018
Left to right: State Rep. Paul Curtman, R-Pacific, and House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

House and Senate leaders are working on getting some key priorities wrapped up before lawmakers leave in a week for legislative spring break.

This week, the House sent 20 bills to the Senate, while the upper chamber sent 21 to the House. But the lower chamber held off on sending one bill crucial to the Republican agenda. That measure would do away with Missouri’s prevailing wage, which mandates that non-union workers hired for public projects must be paid the same amount as union members.

Politically Speaking: as Greitens awaits trial, his friends and foes seek to alter public opinion

By , & Mar 16, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is in political limbo after being indicted for felony invasion of privacy charges.
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann round up this week’s legal and political news surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s episodes focuses on how the governor’s allies and adversaries are trying to alter public opinion in the run up to his felony invasion of privacy trial on May 14.