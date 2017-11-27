 Politically Speaking: Alderwoman Martin on St. Louis' fiscal struggle — and Krewson's performance | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Alderwoman Martin on St. Louis' fiscal struggle — and Krewson's performance

By & 53 minutes ago
  • Alderwoman Sarah Martin, D-11th Ward
    Alderwoman Sarah Martin, D-11th Ward
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies and Jason Rosenbaum welcome St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin onto the show for the first time.

Martin represents St. Louis’ 11th Ward, which takes in parts of the Boulevard Heights, Holly Hills, Patch, Mount Pleasant and Carondelet neighborhoods. It’s also home to the Carondelet YMCA, which Martin affectionately nicknamed the “South City Country Club."

Before Martin was elected to office this year, Alderman Tom Villa represented the 11th Ward at the Board of Aldermen. In fact, a member of the Villa family had represented the south St. Louis ward for decades – including his father, Albert “Red” Villa.

Martin has been involved in Democratic politics and policymaking for years. Back in 2008, she helped Democrat Mary Still get elected to a Columbia-based House seat. She also worked as a staffer for the Missouri House Democrats. Currently, she is a lobbyist with Gateway Government Solution, which primarily represents clients on the state legislative level.

Among other things, Martin said 11th Ward residents want to see a reduction in crime and illegal dumping. Martin, who was appointed to the Missouri Human Trafficking Task Force, also said residents are concerned with prostitution on South Broadway – a problem that she says has lingered in that area for decades.

Martin is the wife of state Sen. Jake Hummel, a St. Louis Democrat who is also a top official with the Missouri AFL-CIO.

Here’s what Martin had to say during the show:

  • St. Louis has had money problems for decades. But Martin said rising expenses are forcing city officials to take financial matters seriously. Among other things, the city’s workforce is outnumbered by retired employees collecting pensions.
  • Martin emphasized that two voter-approved sales tax increases are not a permanent solution to St. Louis’ money woes, but are merely a “Band-Aid.” The first half-cent sales tax hike in April is primarily slated to go toward MetroLink expansion, while another passed this month is aimed at boosting salaries for police and firefighters.
  • After a judge found Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, Martin said there’s consensus to give the Civilian Oversight Board of the city police department subpoena power. “It leaves fewer dangling questions out there after events happen, especially in this world of social media,” she said. “And we need and the public deserves more answers.”
  • Martin said she has confidence St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will make major changes to the city’s police department. The Democratic chief executive is in the process of choosing a permanent successor to former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Sarah Martin on Twitter: @SarahWMartin

Music: “Cry Lonely” by Cross Canadian Ragweed

Tags: 
Sarah Martin
Politically Speaking
Lyda Krewson
Civilian Oversight Board
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: How young African-American officials are making mark after Stockley verdict

By Sep 25, 2017
State Rep. Bruce Franks took part in the protests sparked by Michael Brown's death in Ferguson. He's now joined demonstrations against Stockley's not guilty verdict.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On this edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum takes a closer look at how young African-American politicians are making an impact after a judge found former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Despite flaws, protesters urged to file police complaints with St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board

By Oct 23, 2017
Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board, talks to Christopher Reichard about the complaint he has just filed with the board. Reichard claims police pepper-sprayed him for no reason while he was protesting the verdi
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Many people demonstrating over former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder believe the Civilian Oversight Board needs more power.

But they are still being encouraged to file complaints with the board, which helps oversee police discipline.

First Civilian Oversight Board complainant sees 'no closure' in vote on her case

By Sep 19, 2016
Clara Norise (seated) speaks to Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the Civilian Oversight Board, after the board's meeting on Sept. 19, 2016. Norise was the first person to file a complaint with the board.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On May 12, Clara Norise made history.

On that date, Norise went to the office of the Civilian Oversight Board and became the first person to file a complaint with the board, which oversees internal affairs investigations. She alleged that a police SWAT team didn't have probable cause when it barged into her house on a drug raid earlier that month, and that it used excessive force in conducting the raid.

On Monday, the board voted not to do its own investigation of the case, and accept the punishment handed down by the Internal Affairs Division. Confidentiality rules prevent the exact nature of the punishment from being made public.

What exactly does St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board do? What's next?

By Oct 2, 2017
Heather Highland, Nicolle Barton and Aaron Banks, members of St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about the plans for the next steps of the Civilian Oversight Board, whose function it is to investigate complaints made against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A two-year-old organization, the group is trying to determine ways to be more effective in investigating claims and improving police-community relations in St. Louis.