 Politically Speaking: Coming to terms with the Greitens Report, a document that shook Missouri | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Coming to terms with the Greitens Report, a document that shook Missouri

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday blasted a Missouri House committee report, even before it was released, calling it
    Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday blasted a Missouri House committee report, even before it was released, calling it "filled with lies" and part of a "political witch hunt." April 4, 2018.
    Erin Achenbach | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Marshall Griffin examine all of the developments in Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political saga.

This week’s episode focuses on a House committee report that’s prompting bipartisan calls for Greitens to step down.

The details of physical and sexual abuse within that document brought about shock, outrage and sadness throughout Missouri politics. Greitens himself has strongly denied the startling allegation — and is not planning on stepping down. That could lead to the unprecedented step of legislators initiating impeachment.

Among the topics on the show:

  • Why both Republicans and Democrats are calling on Greitens to go.
  • What will happen if Greitens doesn’t resign.
  • How Greitens’ legal fate may have improved as his political stock plummeted.
  • What this week means for the future of the Missouri governorship and the state’s politics.

And Rosenbaum was on St. Louis on the Air on Friday to discuss this week's developments:

Politically Speaking
Eric Greitens
Todd Richardson
2018 Missouri General Assembly
Mike Kehoe

