 Politically Speaking: With critical House report looming, Greitens’ legal team goes on the attack | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: With critical House report looming, Greitens’ legal team goes on the attack

By , & 1 hour ago

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann break down all of the developments in the legal and political saga of Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s show zeroes in on how a special House committee investigating Greitens is set to release its report in the coming days.

The stakes are high for Greitens, because the report could recommend impeachment for the GOP chief executive. And it doesn’t help that Greitens hasn’t forged close relationships with Republicans that control the Missouri General Assembly.

While little happened this week in the courtroom, Greitens’ lawyers did go after an investigator that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner brought in for the case — and subpoenaed former Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple.

Other topics on the show include:

  • Why some of Greitens’ attorneys didn’t want the House’s report to be revealed before trial.
  • How a footnote in a legal document could provide an important preview for the trial.
  • What a Bar complaint from a House Republican legislator will mean for Gardner.

