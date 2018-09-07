Politically Speaking: Detailing next week’s special session — and a proposed gas tax hike

St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin joins Jason Rosenbaum to talk about Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to call a special session.

The GOP chief executive wants the legislature to pass two bills he vetoed dealing with expanding STEM education and drug courts. Unlike previous special sessions, lawmakers of both parties agree with the ideas — and could approve the new legislation in fairly short order.

Griffin and Rosenbaum also talked about developments in the U.S. Senate race between U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley detailed a plan to overhaul the earned income tax credit, while McCaskill touted the endorsement from a union that represents border patrol agents.

McCaskill also expressed unease that a senior official with the Trump administration isn’t stepping forward after penning an anonymous New York Times op ed this week.

Also on the show, we discussed Proposition D, which gradually raises the state’s gas and diesel taxes by 10 cents over a four year period. The money would go toward funding hundreds of millions of dollars a year for transportation projects.

Proponents, including Parson, believe it will finally address Missouri’s long standing issues with infrastructure. But others are wary about raising taxes. A bid to raise Missouri’s sales tax in 2014 failed by a wide margin.

