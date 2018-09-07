 Politically Speaking: Detailing next week’s special session — and a proposed gas tax hike | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Detailing next week’s special session — and a proposed gas tax hike

By & 1 hour ago
  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at LaunchCode Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, about his desire to work with the legislature to fix two bills he vetoed earlier this year.
    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at LaunchCode Tuesday, about his desire to work with the legislature to fix two bills he vetoed earlier this year.
    File photo I Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin joins Jason Rosenbaum to talk about Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to call a special session.

The GOP chief executive wants the legislature to pass two bills he vetoed dealing with expanding STEM education and drug courts. Unlike previous special sessions, lawmakers of both parties agree with the ideas — and could approve the new legislation in fairly short order.

Griffin and Rosenbaum also talked about developments in the U.S. Senate race between U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley detailed a plan to overhaul the earned income tax credit, while McCaskill touted the endorsement from a union that represents border patrol agents.

McCaskill also expressed unease that a senior official with the Trump administration isn’t stepping forward after penning an anonymous New York Times op ed this week.

Also on the show, we discussed Proposition D, which gradually raises the state’s gas and diesel taxes by 10 cents over a four year period. The money would go toward funding hundreds of millions of dollars a year for transportation projects.

Proponents, including Parson, believe it will finally address Missouri’s long standing issues with infrastructure. But others are wary about raising taxes. A bid to raise Missouri’s sales tax in 2014 failed by a wide margin.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Music: “Highway Star” by Deep Purple

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Mike Parson
Election Coverage 2018
Transportation
Gas Tax
2018 Missouri elections
2018 Missouri General Assembly

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Sorting out the impact of Trump’s tariffs — and a possible minimum-wage hike

By Aug 31, 2018
Attendees listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a Granite City Works warehouse. July 26, 2018
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann round up some of the week’s biggest developments in the 2018 elections.

One of the topics Rosenbaum and Lippmann take a look at this week is President Donald Trump’s aluminum and steel tariffs — and how they may affect Missouri’s U.S. Senate contest.

McCaskill and Hawley hit St. Louis — challenge each other on minimum wage, Supreme Court

By Aug 30, 2018
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley spoke in the St. Louis area on Aug. 30, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Both of the major candidates for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat were in the St. Louis area on Thursday, seeking to emphasize issues that will help their cause in November.

For McCaskill, Thursday’s topic was her support for a minimum-wage hike and opposition to right to work. Hawley zeroed in, once again, on Brett Kavanaugh’s pending nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hawley wants to revamp federal earned income tax credit

By Sep 4, 2018
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley speaks to GOP volunteers on Aug. 31, 2018, in Imperial, Mo.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley is pushing for a major overhaul of the earned income tax credit, one of the federal government’s most popular programs aimed at helping the working poor.

In an interview with St. Louis Public Radio, Hawley said he wants to instead deliver a wage boost directly in the paychecks of low and moderate income workers.

Politically Speaking: Sen. Onder on Parson’s first months — and his take on November ballot items

By & Sep 5, 2018
Missouri state Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri state Sen. Bob Onder joins St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann to talk about Gov. Mike Parson’s transition in the state’s chief executive office — and what the legislature could deal with in 2019.

The Lake Saint Louis Republican represents a portion of St. Charles County. He’s running for re-election against Democrat Patrice Billings.