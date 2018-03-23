Politically Speaking: As Greitens court back-and-forth continues, Republicans feel political heat

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann round up this week’s legal and political news surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s episode zeroes in on how Greitens’ political plight is weighing on other political figures — including Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Greitens’ legal team unsuccessfully sought to move the trial date from mid-May to early April. One of the reasons cited is to get the trial over with before a House committee releases its report on the governor’s conduct.

Mannies profiled members of this committee this week, which is lead by term-limited Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City. The committee is slated to release its report by April 9.

Among the things discussed on the podcast:

We talked with Washington University Law Professor Peter Joy about why it may or may not matter whether St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner retrieves a photograph that’s central to Greitens’ trial.

The late-breaking development where Gardner alleged Greitens used a text-deleting cell phone app to transmit the photo.

How Attorney General Josh Hawley is updating reporters on his Mission Continues investigation — which comes as Democrats are attacking him for going too easy on the governor.

Why at least one Republican lawmaker believes it’s too early to determine whether Greitens will influence his re-election bid.

And listen to Rachel Lippmann on St. Louis on the Air here:

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Rachel Twitter: @rlippmann

Music: “You’ve Seen the Butcher” by Deftones