Politically Speaking: Greitens saga pushes Missouri toward a historic legislative moment

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann examine what turned out to be a very busy week in the legal and political saga of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s edition of the podcast zeroes in on a historic special session to possibly consider impeachment — and a second House committee report regarding the acquisition of a fundraising list from the Mission Continues.

Lawmakers ended up gathering more than enough signatures to start a special session after the regular session ends on May 18. That’s never happened before in Missouri history. House Speaker Todd Richardson says that will give a committee looking into the governor’s conduct more time to complete its work.

This announcement came after that House committee released a second report that contended Greitens lied about how he obtained the Mission Continues fundraising list. He was charged earlier this year with felony computer data tampering in connection with that incident.

Here’s what else was discussed on the show:

An analysis of why the impending special session is so politically significant for the governor’s future.

How the Mission Continues controversy could extend to Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

How a newspaper publisher got entangled in the Greitens’ case — and why it matters from a public policy perspective.

What to expect next week for Greitens’ felony invasion of privacy case.

