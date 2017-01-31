Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Jimmie Matthews on why he continues his pursuit of public service

By & 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking
  • Jimmie Matthews, January 2017
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann welcome former St. Louis Alderman Jimmie Matthews to the program.

Matthews is one of seven Democratic candidates running to become St. Louis’ mayor.  We’re seeking to interview as many candidates as possible before the March 7 primaries.

In addition to serving as an alderman in the 1980s, Matthews’ professional career includes stints as an auto mechanic, a real estate broker and a pastor. He ran for mayor in 2013, and ended up getting 575 votes out of a pool of roughly 44,000.

Since 2013, Matthews has run for recorder of deeds, St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, Democratic committeeman, and city sheriff. He’s recieved anywhere from about 7 percent of the vote (in the sheriff’s contest) to 18.36 percent of the vote (in the sheriff’s race).

Whenever Matthews runs for something, his campaign signs often show up all over the city. This strategy has not been without its detractors.

Here’s what Matthews had to say during the show:

  • If Matthews wins, he would like to see a reduction in the amount of tax incentives used in the city. He went onto say that he doesn’t think reducing tax abatement of tax increment finance will prompt big developments to go to St. Louis County.
  • Matthews says that he does not want to retain St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson if he’s elected mayor.
  • He contends that his prolific use of campaign signage is an effective strategy. “Let me tell you: Every time you see Wheaties advertised or whatever product on television?” he said. “They advertise it a hundred times on television, and nobody talks about that they should stop advertising.”
  • Matthews says he loves talking face-to-face with voters. “You can say ‘I talked to this crazy guy running for mayor,’” he said. “That spreads like wildfire. And when you talk to people and spend time with them, they get an impression about you. And if they want to talk negatively about you or malign your character, your name is still talked about.”

Follow Jason Rosenbaum: @jrosenbaum

Follow Rachel Lippmann: @rlippmann

Music: “Titanium Falcon” by Tilts and “Hotline Bling” by Drake

Tags: 
Jimmie Matthews
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
Politically Speaking
Top Stories

Related Content

Mayoral Candidate Matthews On His Opponents, Stalking Horse Allegations, And His Plans

By Chris McDaniel Mar 1, 2013
(Sean Sandefur/St. Louis Public Radio)

On Tuesday, St. Louis voters will go to the polls to select their nominee for mayor. But in the Democratic mayoral primary, former Alderman Jimmie Matthews sometimes seems the odd man out. Unlike his two opponents -- incumbent Mayor Francis Slay and Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed -- he hasn't solicited any campaign donations, and he hasn't spent much money on the race either. That's led some to speculate that he isn't a serious candidate, that he's only in the race to take votes from Reed.

But from Matthews' perspective, there's no difference between Slay and Reed.

Infographic: How Are The Mayoral Candidates Spending Their Money?

By Chris McDaniel Jan 29, 2013
(via City of St. Louis websites)

Last week, St. Louis Public Radio took a look at how much money the mayoral candidates have amassed, and where that money is coming from. Today we're looking at how that money is being spent.

St. Louis Voters To Choose Between Matthews, Reed Or Slay In Today's Mayoral Primary

By Chris McDaniel & Mar 5, 2013
(Sean Sandefur/St. Louis Public Radio)

St. Louis voters go to the polls today to decide whether incumbent Mayor Francis Slay deserves a fourth term.

Today's municipal primary was expected to decide who will be mayor. No Republicans were running, and the Democratic nominee will be heavily favored over Green Party candidate James Eldon McNeely.

Candidate Profiles

Who will get the big corner office at City Hall? Filing opens for St. Louis mayor's race

By Nov 28, 2016
city hall with flowers
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

Though it's been underway for months, the race to replace Francis Slay as the mayor of St. Louis has officially begun.

Three of the top candidates for mayor were at the doors of the city's Board of Election Commissioners at 8 a.m., Monday — the start of filing for the March Democratic primary.

Politically Speaking: Bill Haas on how he's making a difference in St. Louis mayor's race

By , & 20 hours ago
Bill Haas, January 2017
David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann welcome St. Louis School Board member Bill Haas to the program.

Haas is one of seven Democratic candidates running to become the next St. Louis mayor. We’re seeking to have as many mayoral contenders on the podcast before the March 7 primary.

Politically Speaking: Alderman French on how mayoral bid is about building up city neighborhoods

By , & Jan 25, 2017
Alderman Antonio French, January 2017
David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jenny Simeone and Rachel Lippmann are pleased to welcome Alderman Antonio French to show for the first time.

The 21st Ward alderman is one of seven Democratic candidates running to succeed St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. 

Politically Speaking: Boyd banks on aldermanic experience to propel mayoral bid

By , & Jan 23, 2017
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jenny Simeone welcome St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to the program for the first time.

Boyd is one of seven Democratic candidates vying to succeed Francis Slay and become St. Louis’ next mayor. We've scheduled interviews with all of them. 

Politically Speaking: Reed makes case to become St. Louis' next mayor

By & Jan 11, 2017
Lewis Reed January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s an odd-numbered year after a presidential election. And you know what that means? It’s time for a rough and tumble race for St. Louis mayor.

This isn’t any ordinary election. Because Mayor Francis Slay isn’t running for a fifth term, a big field of candidates have signed up to succeed him.

We’ve invited mayoral candidates to visit the Politically Speaking podcasts so they can give a lengthier view of their opinions on major city issues.