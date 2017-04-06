 Politically Speaking: John Collins-Muhammad on becoming a strong voice for north St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: John Collins-Muhammad on becoming a strong voice for north St. Louis

By & 39 minutes ago
  • John Collins-Muhammad, April 2017
    Soon-to-be 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Alderman-elect John Collins-Muhammad for the first time.

 

Collins-Muhammad will soon represent the city’s 21st Ward, which takes in parts of the north St. Louis neighborhoods of College Hill, Kingsway East, North Riverfront, O’Fallon and Penrose. After Alderman Antonio French vacated his seat to run for mayor, Collins-Muhammad won a three-way Democratic primary, and then won easily in the general election.

 


 

The 25-year-old has charted out a professional career in local government and political activism. He was the chief clerk of Uplands Park, a village (pop. 447) in north St. Louis County, for about a year. He also worked as an organizer for the AFL-CIO.

 

This was Collins-Muhammad’s second bid for elected office. Last year, he ran for the 77th District House seat, but lost in the Democratic primary to state Rep. Steve Roberts Jr., by less than 700 votes.

 

His aldermanic primary win was the closest of the evening, topping Laura Keys by 29 votes. And while some St. Louis aldermanic candidates raised tens of thousands of dollars, Collins-Muhammad spent less than $1,500. He received assistance from Mobilize Missouri, a group full of activists who took part in Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.  

 

 

Here's what Collins-Muhammad had to say during the show:

  • Later this month, he will be one of six new people to be sworn into the Board of Aldermen. He’s hoping the group will provide a fresh perspective on some of the issues that are afflicting the city. “We have all had conversations, collectively and individually about how we want to see the Board of Aldermen move forward,” he said.
  • He also said he’s not in favor of hiring more police officers, a major priority for Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson. Instead, he says there needs to be a focus on forging better relationships between African-Americans and law enforcement. “Even for a young black man or a young black woman, when you see a cop — you don’t see skin color. All you see is the badge,” he said. “That automatically creates a bridge or a disconnect. And we have to learn how to bridge that disconnect.”
  • Collins-Muhammad is hoping that Krewson pours her energy into turning around parts of north St. Louis, a largely African-American area that’s struggled with high crime rates and vacant buildings. “Lyda has the opportunity — has a chance to do something that has not been done in the last 16 years – and that’s being a mayor for both sides of Delmar, be a mayor for north city constituents and residents,” he said.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

 

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

 

Follow John Collins-Muhammad: @JOHNMUHAMMADJR

Music: “Regret” by St. Vincent

Tags: 
John Collins-Muhammad
Politically Speaking
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Lyda Krewson

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Missouri state Rep. Rehder expounds on personal push to curtail drug addiction

By & Mar 23, 2017
Holly Rehder, March 2017
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies are pleased to welcome Rep. Holly Rehder for the first time.

The Sikeston Republican is serving her third term in the Missouri House representing the 148th District in southeast Missouri, including parts of Scott and Mississippi counties.

Politically Speaking: How Dan Guenther helped pave a new political path in south St. Louis

By & Mar 16, 2017
Dan Guenther March 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Dan Guenther to the program for the first time.

Guenther defeated longtime 9th Ward Alderman Ken Ortmann in St. Louis’ primary election. He’s heavily favored to defeat a Green Party candidate on April 4, meaning he will take his aldermanic seat in mid-April.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Evans on bridging the party divide in Jefferson City

By & Mar 12, 2017
Rep. Jean Evans
Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jenny Simeone welcome state Rep. Jean Evans to the program.

The Manchester Republican is serving her first term in the Missouri House. She represents the 99th state House District, which takes in Manchester, Valley Park and Twin Oaks.

Lyda Krewson to become St. Louis’ first woman mayor

By Apr 4, 2017
Lyda Krewson thanks supporters at the Probstein Golf Course Clubhouse in Forest Park on Tuesday night. (April 4, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A woman will take over the St. Louis mayor’s office — a first in the city’s more than 250-year history.

Democrat Lyda Krewson, the 28th Ward alderman since 1997, beat Republican Andrew Jones and four other candidates in Tuesday’s general election.