 Politically Speaking: Mary Elizabeth Coleman on Jefferson County’s Republican revolution | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Mary Elizabeth Coleman on Jefferson County’s Republican revolution

By & 2 minutes ago
  • State Rep.-elect Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold
    State Rep.-elect Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep.-elect Mary Elizabeth Coleman joins Politically Speaking to talk about her big win in Missouri’s 97th District House seat — and her expectations about the upcoming legislative session.

Coleman is a Republican from Arnold who defeated Democratic state Rep. Mike Revis in this month’s election. She will represent parts of St. Louis and Jefferson counties when lawmakers return for the 2019 session in January.

Coleman is an attorney who previously served on the Arnold City Council. She was one of three Republicans who signed up to challenge Revis, who took over a seat that Republicans had controlled for roughly eight years.

Ultimately, Coleman ended up besting Revis by around 1,800 votes. Her win guaranteed that every single state legislative seat that covers Jefferson County will be represented by a Republican. Jefferson County residents have historically preferred Democratic candidates.

Here’s what Coleman had to say during the show:

  • She attributes her big win this month to lots of hard work — and President Donald Trump’s popularity throughout her district. U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Hawley, who placed a big emphasis on supporting Trump’s presidency, won in Jefferson County by a wide margin.
  • She said that Democrats will likely not succeed in Jefferson County as long as the national party is perceived as too liberal. And in my district we are socially conservative. Pro-life. Pro-Second Amendment. And pro-union,” Coleman said. “And so people who have traditionally been Democrats find the national platform really hard to identify with.”
  • When she’s sworn into office in early January, Coleman said, among other things, she wants to assist in crafting legislation overhauling lawsuit regulations and providing more money for transportation infrastructure.
  • Coleman said she voted for Proposition A, which would have sustained a law requiring workers and employers to pay dues as a condition of employment. But she said doesn’t plan to support any effort to resurrect ‘right to work.’ “I’m not going to vote against my district,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a conservative value to say ‘you guys by 78 percent rejected doing the same thing.’”

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Mary Elizabeth Coleman: @meaccoleman

Music: “Counting Blue Cars” by Dishwalla

Tags: 
Mary Elizabeth Coleman
2018 Missouri elections
Politically Speaking
2019 General Assembly
Top Stories

Related Content

Both parties target Jefferson County as key to November elections

By Sep 30, 2018
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley appeals to supporters Monday at a rally in Imperial, Mo., to promote his bid for the U.S. Senate.
Jo Mannies I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Republicans gathered this weekend in Jefferson County to celebrate their statewide success in reaching 1 million potential voters, either in person or by phone.

And there’s at least one reason why the GOP is holding the event in Jefferson County:

“It’s pretty fair to say that so goes Jefferson County, so goes Missouri,’’ said Whitney Smith, Missouri communications director for the Republican National Committee.

JeffCo House district race will test the strength of the blue wave

By Oct 28, 2018
Incumbent Democrat Mike Revis is being challenged by Republican Mary Elizabeth Coleman to represent Missouri's 97th House District. Voter's decision in the Nov. 6 election will test the strength of the so-called blue wave.
Missouri House, Westerbrook Photography

Missouri’s 97th House District drew national attention last winter when the seat that’s been held by Republicans for the better part of a decade was flipped in a February special election.

News of the change was part of the buzz about a potential blue wave in traditionally Republican districts.

Now, incumbent Democrat Mike Revis is trying to hold onto the seat in a race with Republican Mary Elizabeth Coleman.

Two Jefferson County legislative seats go Republican

By Nov 7, 2018
Mary Elizabeth Coleman holds her son Gerhardt while talking to voters and knocking doors in her district last month. Coleman, a lawyer and mother of six, has made her family a big part of her campaign. Oct. 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Two Jefferson County statehouse districts closely watched as bellwethers went Republican on Tuesday.

Mary Elizabeth Coleman won in Missouri’s 97th House District and incumbent Sen. Paul Wieland won in Missouri’s 22nd Senate District.