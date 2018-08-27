Politically Speaking: Nick Kasoff on whether a Libertarian can be county executive

Libertarian Nick Kasoff joins Politically Speaking to talk about his bid for St. Louis County executive.

Kasoff is one of four candidates running in the Nov. 6 election. They include incumbent Democratic County Executive Steve Stenger, GOP challenger Paul Berry III and Constitution Party nominee Andrew Ostrowski.

Kasoff is a Ferguson resident who has been politically active for several decades. He unsuccessfully sought a St. Louis County state representative seat as a Republican in 1992, losing to incumbent state Rep. Stephen Banton. In 2009, Kasoff challenged then-Ferguson Councilman James Knowles III for re-election — with the future mayor prevailing.

After Michael Brown’s shooting death in 2014, Kasoff joined other Ferguson residents in demanding changes to how the government functions. Before that, he was also involved in the debate over whether county roads should be more accommodating for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Here’s what Kasoff had to say during the show:

Kasoff said the House speakership of former Congressman John Boehner drove him away from the Republican Party. He said the Ohioan was an “absolute faithless proponent of the things that he claims to stand for.”

He wants to change tax sale policies in St. Louis County. Currently, Kasoff said that any tax sale buyer needs to pay the taxes due on a property. He said he would waive that requirement after the third tax sale.

Kasoff believes that as a Libertarian, he would be able to diffuse tensions between the county’s executive’s office and the St. Louis County Council. Stenger and council members have been at odds with each other since the beginning of 2017.

As a Libertarian, Kasoff acknowledges that he is a “longshot” to win in November — especially because a third-party candidate has never won the county executive’s office. But he’s hoping that voters who were disappointed with Stenger’s close primary victory will give his campaign a look.

