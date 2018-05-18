 Politically Speaking: With one trial out of view, Greitens turns attention to impeachment fight | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: With one trial out of view, Greitens turns attention to impeachment fight

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Eric Greitens walks away from reporters after making a statement outside the Circuit Court building. May 14, 2018
    Gov. Eric Greitens walks away from reporters after making a statement Monday outside the Circuit Court building in downtown St. Louis.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jo Mannies detail a dramatic week in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political saga.

This was supposed to be the first week of Gov. Eric Greitens’ trial for felony invasion of privacy. But as jury selection trudged along at a glacial pace, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office shocked many observers by dropping the case.

It’s possible that another prosecutor ends up taking up the matter. Still, the news provided a reprieve from the chaos that’s engulfed the beleaguered governor. He says the legal experience left him “humbled” and “a changed man.”

But Greitens still faces another felony charge for obtaining a donor list from The Mission Continues charity. And impeachment is becoming more and more of a possibility in the Missouri House.

Among the topics discussed on the show:

  • What it would take for Gardner to refile the invasion of privacy case.
  • Part of an interview Rosenbaum conducted with Catherine Hanaway, a former Greitens rival who is now a member of the governor’s legal team.
  • Greitens’ contention that his woes were spurred by backers of low-income housing tax credits.
  • Whether the developments in a St. Louis courtroom affect impeachment proceedings.

Music: “The Downward Spiral” by Nine Inch Nails and “Burden in My Hand” by Soundgarden

Greitens may have hidden campaign donations through ‘shell companies,’ says House committee

By May 15, 2018
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

The committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens released two emails this morning, one that suggests he might have tried to hide some campaign donations.

However, Greitens’ use of outside groups to not identify some donors has been known publicly for at least two years. He previously had defended the practice as necessary to protect donors.

What to expect during Missouri’s special session

By 3 hours ago
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated May 18 with St. Louis on the Air discussion with Marshall Griffin and Jo Mannies; originally published May 17. — Missouri’s special legislative session to consider whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens is set to begin Friday evening, but don’t expect much drama right away.

Both the House and Senate were scheduled to convene 30 minutes after the 2018 regular session ends at 6 p.m. Friday. Both chambers were expected to approve schedules and any special rules or changes needed for the 30-day session. In addition, the House could spend the first night revising the purpose of the committee investigating the governor, or may instead form a separate committee to handle any disciplinary action.

Greitens blames low-income housing program backers for legal, political troubles

By & May 17, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks Thursday in Jefferson City to a group of mostly farmers and students about what he called "rip-off" artists who were out to get him.May 17, 2018
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

Standing in a light rain in the shadow of the state Capitol, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens blamed “rip-off artists” in the state’s low-income housing program “who thought they ran Missouri” for many of his legal troubles and the threat of his impeachment.

But recalling his past as a Navy SEAL, Greitens declared Thursday that they won’t succeed because he was taught to never quit.

Missouri House committee sues to get documents in Greitens investigation

By May 17, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens, at top, faces a state House committee investigation. The panel members are shown in clockwise order: Rep. Jay Barnes, Rep. Don Phillips, Rep. Kevin Austin, Rep. Jeanie Lauer, Rep. Gina Mitten, Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr, Rep. Shawn Rhoads.
Office of Missouri House of Representatives, File photos | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens has sued two political groups connected to the governor demanding they turn over documents.

“The Chair of The Committee, as a member of the House of Representatives, ‘has an absolute right to have a subpoena issue(d) to obtain evidence concerning an offense over which the House of Representatives has jurisdiction,” attorneys for the committee wrote in the suit, filed Thursday in Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City. “The impeachment of an executive officer of Missouri, including a governor, is an offense over which the House of Representatives has jurisdiction.”

Greitens camp not fully cooperating with House investigative committee, Barnes says

By May 14, 2018
Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, chairs the House committee that's investigating Gov. Greitens.
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

The chairman of the Missouri House committee that’s investigating Gov. Eric Greitens said Monday they’re getting pushback from the governor’s camp.

Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, told reporters that they’ve issued a subpoena to Greitens’ advisor Austin Chambers, and to the groups Greitens for Missouri and A New Missouri, via attorney Catherine Hanaway. He said the groups have provided some documents but are refusing to provide others.

Catherine Hanaway predicts an even uglier McCaskill-Akin race

By Sep 26, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Name: Catherine Hanaway

Party: Republican

Age: 48

Job: Attorney, Ashcroft, Hanaway LLC

Final tally for most expensive Missouri primary contest for governor: $27.1 million

By Sep 1, 2016

Eric Greitens, the victor of Missouri’s four-way Republican battle for governor, spent just over $10 million to win his party’s nomination.

The final campaign-finance reports for the Aug. 2 primary, due Thursday, show the four spent a combined total of $27.1 million — a record in Missouri for a statewide primary contest. The final spending almost mirrored the candidates’ election finish.