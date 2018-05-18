Politically Speaking: With one trial out of view, Greitens turns attention to impeachment fight

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jo Mannies detail a dramatic week in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political saga.

This was supposed to be the first week of Gov. Eric Greitens’ trial for felony invasion of privacy. But as jury selection trudged along at a glacial pace, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office shocked many observers by dropping the case.

It’s possible that another prosecutor ends up taking up the matter. Still, the news provided a reprieve from the chaos that’s engulfed the beleaguered governor. He says the legal experience left him “humbled” and “a changed man.”

But Greitens still faces another felony charge for obtaining a donor list from The Mission Continues charity. And impeachment is becoming more and more of a possibility in the Missouri House.

Among the topics discussed on the show:

What it would take for Gardner to refile the invasion of privacy case.

Part of an interview Rosenbaum conducted with Catherine Hanaway, a former Greitens rival who is now a member of the governor’s legal team.

Greitens’ contention that his woes were spurred by backers of low-income housing tax credits.

Whether the developments in a St. Louis courtroom affect impeachment proceedings.

Music: “The Downward Spiral” by Nine Inch Nails and “Burden in My Hand” by Soundgarden