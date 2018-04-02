 Politically Speaking: Sen. Eigel delves into tax-cut bill that passed Senate at lightning speed | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Sen. Eigel delves into tax-cut bill that passed Senate at lightning speed

By & 31 seconds ago
  • Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring
    Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, poses for a portrait in the St. Louis Public Radio studio.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Sen. Bill Eigel back to the program.

The Weldon Spring Republican represents a portion of St. Charles County in the Missouri Senate. He was elected in 2016 after a hotly contested GOP primary, and a fairly easy general election victory.

Eigel is one of several Republicans who have put forward bills to overhaul the state’s tax code. It’s also been a priority for Gov. Eric Greitens, who promised during his State of the State speech to push through an ambitious tax-cut plan.

After weeks of committee hearings and behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Missouri Senate gave first-round approval to Eigel’s tax-cut bill last week. What was surprising was the lack of debate, as the voice vote took place after a discussion that lasted only half an hour.

Eigel’s legislation would gradually cut the state’s income and corporate taxes. Among other things, it would also start the process for the state to begin collecting online-sales taxes. Additionally, the bill would raise the state’s gas tax by eight cents over a period of time.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, said on Thursday he was concerned about the overall cost of the proposal. Greitens didn’t include a gas tax hike in his tax-cut proposal, a move sought by rural lawmakers to help improve roads and bridges.

Here’s what Eigel had to say during the show:

  • Eigel said he was disappointed by Richard’s comments on his tax-cut legislation. “I don’t think that I’ve ever heard the man who I voted to be pro tem of the Missouri Senate attack one of the priorities of one of his own members,” he said. “I think that’s pretty extraordinary.
  • He said that tax cut bill does have a responsible fiscal note, especially since it pairs tax cuts with getting rid of some tax breaks. “The reason it took so long to get to the floor was we wanted to be very cautious and reasonable and thoughtful about making sure we weren’t having the problems Kansas did,” said Eigel, referring to Kansas’ slew of tax cuts earlier in the decade.
  • In regards to how Greitens’ scandals might affect legislative business, Eigel said the lack of communication between the governor and senators “has sort of insulated us from some of his troubles — but it’s also lessened the role for the governor.”
  • Eigel said he’d like to see Greitens “do a better job building relationships inside the Missouri Senate.” “I think he’s going to find his remaining years in office very difficult if he can’t make simple outreaches to the people that ultimately want to help his agenda,” he said.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Bill Eigel on Twitter: @BillEigel

Music: “Flava in Ya Ear” by Craig Mack

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Bill Eigel
Tax Cuts
Ron Richard
2018 Missouri General Assembly
Eric Greitens
Top Stories

Related Content

No pass-fail here: Grading Missouri lawmakers on the 2017 regular session

By May 23, 2017
These nine legislators scored an A and are listed from left to right from the top: Rep. Justin Hill, Rep. Dean Plocher, Rep. Clem Smith, Rep. Randy Pietzman, Rep. Karla May, Rep. Nick Schoer, Rep. Kirk Mathews, Sen. Dave Schatz, Rep. Chrissy Sommer.
Facebook, Missouri House Communications, Office of Missouri Senate

As students across Missouri receive their final report cards, the age-old measurement of progress and success, St. Louis Public Radio decided to hand them out for Missouri legislators, too.

We’ve graded lawmakers A-F for the 2017 regular session by using a complicated formula that took into account their time in office, the number of bills sponsored and co-sponsored and how far those went, as well as committee or subcommittee chairman positions. In a twist, the lawmakers were asked to grade themselves as well, though not everyone did.

On the Trail: Curbing tax credits may not be an instant solution to Missouri’s budget woes

By Jun 25, 2017
Downtown St. Louis, looking east
File photo | Brent Jones | St. Louis Beacon

After the difficult process this year of piecing together Missouri’s budget, lawmakers believe they’ve found a way to get more money for vital state services: Cutting tax credits.

But a report from state Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office shows that even with big changes to popular incentives, it could be years before the state saves a significant amount of money.

Some Missouri Republicans want tax cuts, but many lawmakers fear impact on state’s bottom line

By Jan 30, 2018
Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, said it's not a sure thing that Gov. Eric Greitens' nominees to the Board of Education will get a committee hearing.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Republican lawmakers are angling for tax cuts during this year’s legislative session. It’s a policy push that the GOP officials believe will make the state more attractive to businesses and potential residents.

But with the state facing yet another tough budgetary year, members of both parties worry that cutting taxes will deprive Missouri of revenue needed to fund basic state services. Some fear that Missouri is marching in the same direction as Kansas, where tax cuts have been criticized for hurting the state.

Missouri House sends $28 billion budget to the Senate

By Mar 29, 2018
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Updated March 29 with latest details – Missouri’s budget for fiscal year 2019 is now in the hands of the State Senate, with six weeks before it’s due to be sent to Gov. Eric Greitens.

The roughly $28 billion spending plan would fully fund the state’s K-12 schools, according to Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia.

Politically Speaking: As Greitens awaits trial, his friends and foes seek to alter public opinion

By , & Mar 16, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is in political limbo after being indicted for felony invasion of privacy charges.
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann round up this week’s legal and political news surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s episodes focuses on how the governor’s allies and adversaries are trying to alter public opinion in the run up to his felony invasion of privacy trial on May 14.