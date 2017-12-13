Politically Speaking: Sen. Romine on Greitens’ frayed relationship with GOP-led legislature

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Sen. Gary Romine to the program for the first time.

The Farmington Republican represents the 3rd Senatorial District, which takes in parts of Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Iron, Reynolds and Washington counties. He was re-elected in November to his traditionally competitive seat without Democratic opposition.

Romine has been the president and CEO of Show-Me Rent-to-Own for more than 25 years. He also served as chief of staff for Republican Sens. Bill Alter and Kevin Engler throughout the 2000s.

Romine first ran for the General Assembly in 2004, when he lost to Steve Tilley in a GOP primary for a state House seat. Tilley went on to become speaker of the Missouri House, and said during a 2013 podcast that he has a great relationship with Romine. In 2012, Romine won a hotly-contested race to succeed Engler in the Missouri Senate.

Since he was first elected to the Senate in 2012, Romine became chairman of the chamber’s Education Committee. He gained some attention this year when he sponsored legislation that made it more difficult for someone to successfully sue for employment discrimination. Democrats, and some Republicans, widely condemned that legislation, while supporters contended it would shield businesses from frivolous lawsuits.

Here's what Romine had to say during the show:

He was part of a bipartisan group of legislators outraged by the Missouri Board of Education’s decision to oust Margie Vandeven as education commissioner. He said that the five members appointed by Greitens, but not confirmed by the Senate, acted as “puppets” of the governor.

As a result of that decision, Romine filed legislation that would, among other things, require the Board of Education to have at least five members that the Senate confirmed in place before they can vote. That would, in effect, make it impossible to replicate Vandeven’s ouster. “When you have 10 attempts until you get the five to vote the way you want to them to vote, that is a blatant example of politics being played of its worst kind,” he said.

Romine expects Greitens to get a rough reception from members of the Missouri Senate when the legislature goes back into session in early January. “Communication is the key to any success,” he said. “We’re going to have some struggles with this governor.”

Romine unsuccessfully sought the office of Senate president pro tem in 2015. With current President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, leaving the chamber after 2018 due to term limits, Romine said he “would be honored” to serve in that leadership position. “I believe that the Senate has such a strong function and is a viable part of our state’s legislative process,” he said. “I would like to continue the legacy of that and be honored to serve in that position.”

