 Politically Speaking: Speaker-to-be Haahr on the GOP majority’s future policy priorities | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Speaker-to-be Haahr on the GOP majority’s future policy priorities

By & 2 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, left, congratulates House Speaker Todd Richardson at the beginning of the 2017 session. Haahr will take over as House speaker in early 2019.
    House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, left, congratulates House Speaker Todd Richardson at the beginning of the 2017 session. Haahr will take over as House speaker in early 2019.
    Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr to the program for the second time.

The Springfield Republican recently emerged victorious in the party’s race to become speaker of the Missouri House after 2019. He ended up defeating Reps. Robert Cornejo, and Holly Rehder.

Barring a complete collapse of Republican fortunes next year, Haahr will succeed House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, in early 2019. He will wield enormous power over whether legislation lives or dies. And he’ll also be the public face for a GOP caucus that will make most of the vital policy decisions in Jefferson City.

Haahr was hesitant to predict what his major priorities would be during his speakership, especially because issues that are top of mind now may be different in 2019. But he expects that his gap before he takes the speaker’s gavel will be eventful, especially when it comes to bills curbing the power of labor unions.

Here's some of what Haahr had to say during the show:

  • Two likely priorities of his speakership are finding more state money for road improvements and overhauling the state’s utility regulations. Both of those issues are likely too contentious to get passed during an election year, he said.

 

  • He favors a Republican effort to move a likely referendum on the state’s “right-to-work” law to the August 2018 ballot. That’s the policy that bars unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues as a condition of employment. Doing that could prevent Democratic candidates in next year’s general election from getting a robust turnout from union members.

 

  • Regarding a bid to curb the state’s tax credits, Haahr said any reductions in certain incentives should be “revenue neutral.” A gubernatorial commission suggested big changes to tax credits that spruce up old buildings and cultivate the development of low-income housing.

 

  • With so many legislators leaving due to term limits, Haahr said it’s not out of the question that Republicans could lose several seats next year in the Missouri House. But while also stressing that a lot of things can happen between now and November 2018, Haahr expressed confidence that the Missouri GOP has a robust infrastructure to defend its supermajority.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Elijah Haahr on Twitter: @elijahhaahr/@supportelijah

Music: “The Man” by The Killers

Tags: 
Elijah Haahr
Politically Speaking
2018 Missouri elections
Top Stories

Related Content

Lawmakers Want To Make It Harder To Amend Missouri's Constitution

By Dec 14, 2014
Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, is one of two lawmakers that want to make it harder to get constitutional amendments on the ballot. He's sponsoring a measure requiring more signatures to get an amendment up for a vote through an initiative petition.
Tim Bommel | House Communications

When we last checked on the Missouri Constitution before the November election, it was roughly six to eight times bigger than the federal one – especially after three amendments were added to it in August. 

Flash forward to today and the Show Me State’s constitution is even bigger. Missourians added two amendments in November -- one limiting the governor’s budgetary powers and the other making it easier to prosecute people for sex crimes.

Springfield GOP Rep. Elijah Haahr to be House speaker in 2019

By Sep 12, 2017
GOP Rep. Elijiah Haahr of Springfield was chosen to be House speaker starting in 2019.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri House Republicans chose Rep. Elijah Haahr on Tuesday to succeed Todd Richardson as speaker, assuming the GOP keeps its majority in the lower chamber.

Richardson is barred from serving beyond 2018 because of term limits. Haahr, 35, will take over in January 2019.  

Politically Speaking: Rep. Haahr expounds on expanding Uber — and what's to come in the legislature

By & Mar 31, 2016
Elijah Haahr
Mallory Daily | St. Louis Public Radio intern

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies are pleased to welcome state Rep. Elijah Haahr to the show for the first time.

The Springfield Republican was first elected to the Missouri House in 2012. Haahr represents a somewhat suburban area of Springfield, an area that encompasses a very popular Bass Pro Shop. And he is chairman of the House Emerging Issues Committee, which has been a staging area for some high-profile pieces of legislation.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Unsicker reflects on eventful first year in Missouri House

By & Oct 16, 2017

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome state Rep. Sarah Unsicker to the program for the first time.

The Shrewsbury Democrat was first won election in 2016 to represent the 91st House District, which takes in portions of St. Louis and St. Louis County, including most of Webster Groves, Shrewsbury and Crestwood.