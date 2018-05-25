 Politically Speaking: Woman at heart of Greitens scandal speaks, lawmakers listen | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: Woman at heart of Greitens scandal speaks, lawmakers listen

  • Members of a committee looking into Gov. Eric Greitens' conduct listen in on Thursday, May 24 to testimony.
    Members of a committee looking into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' conduct listen Thursday to testimony.
    Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies go over this week’s big developments in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ political and legal saga.

This week’s episode zeroes in on how the woman at the heart of the scandal, identified only as K.S., spoke semi-publicly for the first time. A T.V. interivew with the woman on Monday came as lawmakers read depositions where she was asked provocative and personal questions about her interactions with Greitens.

In an interview with Five on Your Side’s Casey Nolen, the woman stuck by what she’s said under oath and to Missouri lawmakers: Greitens took a semi-nude photo of her without her consent — and subjected her to sexual and physical abuse. The woman's face was not shown in the interview, nor did it use her name. 

The woman said she felt her ex-husband took advantage of her when he released secretly recorded tapes of  conversation they had to KMOV. That part of the Greitens story took center stage in Jefferson City, when newspaper publisher Scott Faughn faced sharp questions about why he delivered $120,000 to the ex-husband’s attorney.

As this all occurred, Greitens’ legal team was increasingly frustrated by not being allowed to cross-examine witnesses. Greitens has denied breaking any laws and strongly denied that he abused K.S. Committee members have become increasingly frustrated that the governor hadn't appeared before them. But on Friday, the committee, under direction of chairman, Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, issued a subpoena, ordering Greitens to appear on June 4.

Here’s what else was discussed on the show:

  • How Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed as a special prosecutor to look into Greitens’ behavior with the woman.
  • Reaction from U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill to how Greitens’ attorneys questioned the woman.
  • How some of Greitens’ legal team are attacking the chairman of the committee looking into the governor’s conduct — and how that’s stoked backlash.
  • What it means that Faughn and Watkins’ testimony convey completely different stories about why $120,000 was exchanged.

Mannies and Rosenbaum were on St. Louis on the Air on Friday:

Woman in Greitens scandal says she’s been used

By May 21, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens helped engineer a freeze on low-income housing tax credits. And that decision is likely to stand unless the legislature makes substantial changes to the program.
File photo I Carolina Hidaglo | St. Louis Public Radio

The woman at the center of a scandal that has rocked Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has spoken out publicly for the first time, saying she’s been dragged into a fight she didn’t want.

“I wasn’t out to get anyone,” the woman told 5 on your Side TV in an exclusive interview aired at 10 p.m. Monday. “I was really just trying to live my life.”

What Jackson County Prosecutor's Record Says About How She Will Approach Greitens Case

By Peggy Lowe May 22, 2018

On a bitter cold January day in 2014, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker met a crowd of cameras, microphones and shouting reporters on the steps of the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville, Missouri.

The story had been raging for months about why a hometown football player had been charged with raping an underage girl – and why charges were mysteriously dropped – in a case that made international headlines.

Lawyers' Personal Questions To Woman In Greitens Case A Common Tactic, Kansas City Attorney Says

The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens is undertaking an unusual spectacle this week: reading hour upon hour of legal proceedings out loud, together.

House panel probing governor questions publisher's access to $120,000

By May 23, 2018
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

Newspaper publisher Scott Faughn emphasized repeatedly to a state House committee that he used his own $120,000 to pay a lawyer — in cash — for a recording of a woman tearfully describing her initial sexual encounter with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

But chairman Jay Barnes wasn’t buying it: “No one believes this was your own money.”

Variations of those exchanges continued for three hours Wednesday as the committee investigating possible wrongdoing by Greitens probes whether his political enemies are trying to bankroll an effort to force him out of office.