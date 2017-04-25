 A primer: St. Louis' 2018 budget | St. Louis Public Radio

A primer: St. Louis' 2018 budget

By 6 minutes ago
  • The city of St. Louis has started looking at the budget for fiscal year 2018.
    The city of St. Louis has started looking at the budget for fiscal year 2018.
    Illustration by Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s again time for St. Louis officials to wrestle with the budget, a process that kicked off last week  with budget director Paul Payne presenting an initial draft to Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, and Comptroller Darlene Green.

Those three, who make up the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, are likely to give their initial stamp of approval Wednesday, with a few changes.

Here’s a quick look on how solid a fiscal ground the city stands for the fiscal year that starts July 1:

The basics

The overall budget for the city totals more than $1 billion, an increase of about 1 percent from last year. About half of that is general revenue, or money from business, sales and property taxes that can be spent on anything. The rest is spread among special funds, which are meant for specific purposes but sometimes are transferred to the general fund, or enterprise funds that can’t be taken away from services, like the water department and the airport.

One thing that hasn’t changed is where the largest chunk of money, nearly 60 percent, is going: public safety, which includes the St. Louis police and fire departments, as well as corrections.

The challenges

Generally, St. Louis sees a gap between how much money it brings in and how much it will need to spend. This year’s gap is projected at nearly $17 million — which is high for a non-recession year.

“A couple of years ago, we were at single digits,” budget director Paul Payne told E&A last week when he presented the draft budget.

Most of the spending increases are due to raises for employees and increased pension costs, according to Payne said. The biggest driver of the deficit, he said, is lower-than-expected sales tax and payroll tax collection, as well as drops in taxes paid on landline telephones and gaming revenue.

To shore up the budget, Payne has proposed eliminating vacant positions, redirecting some money meant for long-term infrastructure needs to the general fund and directing all of the additional use tax revenue that voters approved in April to current spending needs rather than new projects.

The last of those ideas bothered the members of E&A.

"Having this new source of revenue and then just not being able to deliver anything different is concerning," Krewson said last week at the E&A meeting.

Green said she wanted to take a look at the fleet of city vehicles, city credit cards and cell phones, as well as the amount of traveling city elected officials do. She proposed a system that would require anyone wanting to take more than three trips a year get approval from E&A.

"We need to be looking at citywide, where the cuts can come from,"Green said. "If we're really serious about this crime prevention, you need to look inside the house."

Krewson and Reed were both agreeable to that change.

The process

Payne’s revised budget to be presented Wednesday will take into consideration the requests of Krewson, Reed and Green. With the board's approval, it will be introduced as Board Bill 1 on Friday.

Over the next few weeks, the city's Ways and Means committee will hear from various departments, some of whom may ask for more money. Aldermen can move money around, but any increase in spending in one place has to be balanced with a cut somewhere else — the city can't run a deficit.

E&A would have to approve any changes the aldermen make to the budget, which must be signed by the mayor by July 1.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Budget
Top Stories
Lyda Krewson
Lewis Reed
Darlene Green
Paul Payne

Related Content

Public safety, housing among uses for money that would have gone for St. Louis soccer stadium

By Apr 8, 2017
Lyda Krewson dances with relatives, supporters and campaign staff after delivering her acceptance speech.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The demise of a publicly funded soccer stadium could mean the St. Louis Police Department sees more taxpayer money.

 

When voters approved a half-cent sales tax Tuesday for things like light rail expansion and neighborhood development programs, it automatically raised the use tax that businesses pay on out-of-state purchases.

Krewson takes place in St. Louis mayoral history, wants to pair with counties, Kansas City

By & Apr 18, 2017
Lyda Krewson waves after taking the oath of office to become the 46th mayor of St. Louis on April 18, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Flanked by family, friends and four former mayors, Lyda Krewson became St. Louis’ 46th mayor on Tuesday — and, as she was sure to note, the first woman to do so.

Her address then took a swift, and somewhat surprising turn as she signaled that one of her main goals is to encourage an urban coalition that includes St. Louis County and Kansas City.

First step complete in city's byzantine budget process

By Apr 26, 2016
Because a pending state bill doesn't pre-empt local minimum wage laws passed before August 28, Board of Aldermen members may act fast on passing a minimum wage increase.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

The departure of the Rams to Los Angeles may mean budget cuts for some St. Louis agencies.

The city's top three elected officials on Tuesday approved a proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2017, which starts July 1. The $1.04 billion budget is about 2.5 percent bigger than last year, but revenue growth is projected at only 1 percent, driven mostly by hits to the sales and amusement taxes. 

Aldermen put their stamp on the 2017 budget

By Jun 6, 2016
Budget director Paul Payne gives a presentation at a public hearing on the city's 2017 spending plan on May 18, 2016.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

For the past two weeks, the heads of city departments have come to the Ways and Means Committee asking the aldermen for additional money to cover their needs.

On Monday, it was the aldermen's turn to have their say on the spending plan for 2017.

Lawmakers in St. Louis are limited in how they can affect the budget. The city's budget must be balanced, so any addition to one department has to be balanced by a subtraction from another area.

On the Trail: Greitens likely to confront tough budgetary situation when he enters office

By Nov 20, 2016
Incoming House Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, is warning of tough budgetary choices ahead for Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.
Tim Bommel I House Communications

As noted last week, Gov.-elect Eric Greitens will have a lot of latitude to bring about major policy changes – thanks to huge Republican majorities in the General Assembly. But it’s becoming abundantly clear that Greitens will encounter more than just the glory of legislative accomplishment when he’s sworn in next year.

That’s because both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the House Budget Committee believe Greitens will have to dive into the not-so-fun task of withholding tens of millions of dollars from Missouri’s budget. It will be first big governmental test for Greitens, who has no elected experience.