Pro & Con: Proposition 1, a St. Louis ballot measure, regarding MetroLink, development funding

On Friday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a moderated conversation about Proposition 1, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

Proposition 1 proposes that the City of St. Louis impose a one half of one percent (0.05%) sales tax. The additional revenue would go to funding a North/South MetroLink line, neighborhood revitalization, public safety and other economic development purposes. It should also be noted that another measure on the ballot, Proposition 2, is dependent on the passage of Proposition 1 to even be considered for implementation. More on that here.

We heard from one proponent and one opponent of the measure:

Special Assistant to the Mayor’s Office Nahuel Fefer represented the “pro” side of the argument; he supports the measure.

No MO Sales Tax founder Ken Newhouse will represent the “con” side of the argument; his group does not support the measure.

Later today, the points from the discussion will be summarized below. Listen to the full discussion here:

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Ordinance) Shall the City of St. Louis impose a sales tax at a rate of one half of one percent for economic development purposes including (1) North/South Metrolink, (2) neighborhood revitalization, (3) workforce development; (4) public safety, and (5) to upgrade the city's infrastructure, with annual public audits?

