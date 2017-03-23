Pro & Con: Proposition A in the City of St. Louis, regarding the Recorder of Deeds office

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a moderated, yet lively, conversation about Proposition A, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

Proposition A is a proposed amendment to the City Charter. The proposition would abolish the Office of the Recorder of Deeds and consolidate the functions of that office in that of the Assessor’s office. The savings from such consolidation would be put into a fund known as “the police body-worn camera fund.” Money from that fund would go to the purchase and use of police body-worn cameras for the Metropolitan Police Department.

We heard from one proponent and one opponent of the measure:

Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, representing the “pro” side of the argument. She is for the proposition.

St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter, representing the “con” side of the argument. She is against the proposition.

Listen to the full discussion here:

After the program, you’ll find a summary of those arguments below.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Initiative Petition) A proposed ordinance submitting to the registered voters of the City of St. Louis an amendment to Article XV of the City Charter repealing Sections 4 and 5 and enacting in lieu thereof four new sections, Sections 4, 4a, 4b and 5, the purpose of which is to abolish the Office of Recorder of Deeds and consolidate the functions of that office with that of the Assessor, and place any realized cost savings in a special fund known as "the police body-worn camera fund" dedicated to the purchase and use of police body-worn cameras by the city Metropolitan Police Department subject to appropriation from the fund by the Board of Aldermen for the express purpose of the fund (the full text of which is available at all polling places).

