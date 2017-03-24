 Pro & Con: Proposition P, a St. Louis County ballot measure, regarding police, public safety funding | St. Louis Public Radio
Pro & Con: Proposition P, a St. Louis County ballot measure, regarding police, public safety funding

  • Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a moderated conversation about Proposition P, one of the ballot measures that St. Louis County voters will decide on during the April 4 election. On Friday's program, we also heard a discussion of Proposition 1, a St. Louis city ballot measure, which you can find here

The text of the proposition reads as follows:

Shall St. Louis County impose a one-half of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing funds to improve police and public safety in St. Louis County and each of the municipalities within St. Louis County?

The sales tax is projected to raise $80 million in annual revenue. Over half of that revenue, $46 million, would go to funding the St. Louis County Police Department and the other $34 million would be distributed among municipal police departments, according to population size.

We heard from one proponent and one opponent of the measure in two separate segments:

  • St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger represented the “pro” side of the argument; he supports the measure.
  • Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation represented the “con” side of the argument; he does not support the measure.

We'll update the post below with summarize points from the discussion this afternoon. Listen to the full discussion here:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

