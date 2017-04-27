Program changes effective May 1, 2017

St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU and Quincy Public Radio | 90.3 WQUB will be making the following program changes effective Monday, May 1, 2017.

Indivisible, public radio's national show that focused on the first 100 days of the new presidential administration ends tonight, Thursday, April 27. As a result, Reveal, Freakonomics Radio, TED Radio Hour and This American Life return to the 7 p.m. time slot. On Being, Radio Lab, The Moth Radio Hour, Snap Judgment move into the 8 p.m. time slot. As a result of this, On Point will no longer air on St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU. Fresh Air will remain in the 9 p.m. time slot Monday through Thursday. The second hour of Science Friday will continue to air on Friday at 9 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Time Slot:

Monday – Reveal

Tuesday – Freakonomics Radio

Wednesday – TED Radio Hour

Thursday – This American Life

Friday – On the Media

8:00 p.m. Time Slot:

Monday – On Being

Tuesday – Radio Lab

Wednesday – The Moth Radio Hour

Thursday – Snap Judgment

Friday – Science Friday (First Hour)

9:00 p.m. Time Slot:

Monday through Thursday – Fresh Air

Friday – Science Friday (Second Hour)

Complete STLPR and QPR Weekday (M-F) Schedule:

5:00 a.m. Morning Edition

9:00 a.m. 1A

11:00 a.m. The Takeaway

12:00 p.m. St. Louis on the Air

1:00 p.m. Fresh Air (Monday -Thursday) Science Friday (Friday)

2:00 p.m. The World

3:00 p.m. All Things Considered

6:00 p.m. Marketplace

6:30 p.m. All Things Considered

7:00 p.m. Reveal (Monday), Freakonomics Radio (Tuesday), TED Radio Hour (Wednesday), This American Life (Thursday), On the Media (Friday)

8:00 p.m. On Being (Monday), Radio Lab (Tuesday), The Moth Radio Hour (Wednesday), Snap Judgment (Thursday), Science Friday (Friday)

9:00 p.m. Fresh Air with Terry Gross (Monday-Thursday), Science Friday (Friday)

10:00 p.m. St. Louis on the Air

11:00 p.m. BBC World Service

>> View the full schedule grid, with links to all programs.

If you'd like to share your thoughts about the changes, you may comment directly below, call (314) 516-6735, or e-mail stlpublicradio@stlpublicradio.org.