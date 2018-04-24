 Proposal to move right-to-work vote to August advances | St. Louis Public Radio

Proposal to move right-to-work vote to August advances

  • Missouri union members at an anti-right to work rally in St. Charles on Oct. 4, 2016.
    Missouri union members at an anti-right to work rally in St. Charles on Oct. 4, 2016.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A House committee has passed a measure that would change the date voters would decide on whether to make Missouri a right-to-work state.

House Committee Resolution 102 would move the right-to-work referendum from the November general election to the August primary, which traditionally draws fewer voters. It’s sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston.

“I want this done,” she said. “I don’t want our jobs that we’re waiting on down in southeast Missouri to wait any longer – I want to give those business owners concrete protection that this is now in the law.”

Those businesses include Magnitude 7 Metals, which is planning to redevelop the former Noranda plant near New Madrid. It also was the subject of a special legislative session last year. Rehder said it’s possible the company could pull out of the project if right-to-work is defeated at the ballot box.

“They have other options that they’re looking at,” she said. “They’ve not guaranteed us that we have it yet.”

Rehder co-sponsored the right-to-work law that was signed last year by Gov. Eric Greitens. It would prevent workers from being forced to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of employment. But opponents were able to get enough petition signatures to also require approval by voters. Voting “yes” on what’s now Proposition A would make Missouri the 28th right-to-work state in the U.S.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, said in a written statement that moving the vote would be an insult to opponents of right-to-work.

“Voters know that Right-to-Work is wrong for Missouri because it will lower wages, strip workers of their rights, and harm our economy,” she said. That’s why more than 300,000 Missourians signed a referendum petition to put this question on the November ballot – either way, I am confident that the working men and women will defeat Prop A on any ballot.”

Rehder’s proposal still has to pass the full House and Senate before the 2018 regular session ends on May 18.

Right To Work
Labor unions
Holly Rehder
Gina Walsh
