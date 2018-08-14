 Proposed fuel tax increase remains on Missouri ballot | St. Louis Public Radio

Proposed fuel tax increase remains on Missouri ballot

Missouri residents will have the chance in November to vote on a gas tax increase.

Associatate Circuit Judge Robert Schollmeyer in Osage County on Tuesday tossed out a lawsuit seeking to strip Proposition D from the ballot. If approved by voters, the measure would gradually raise the fuel tax from 17 cents to 27 cents a gallon by the year 2022.

Missouri’s fuel tax is among the lowest in the nation; Prop D supporters say raising the tax would provide more money for roads and bridges.

State Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, and political activist Ron Calzone of Dixon had argued that the House bill containing the referendum violated Article 3 of the state constitution, which covers the powers and authority of the legislature to write laws.

The bill originally contained a tax exemption on Olympic medals won by Missouri residents when passed by the House. Senate members tacked on the fuel tax increase before final passage, along with language to create a fund to eliminate “bottlenecks” along major trucking routes. The House chose not to fight the amendments. The final vote was close, 88-60.

Moon and Calzone contended the bill is unconstitutional because it contains more than one issue, thus violating the single-subject clause. The bill’s original title was: “To ... enact ... one new section relating to a tax deduction for certain Olympic athletes.”

Schollmeyer disagreed in his ruling, saying the bill’s amended title – “To ... enact ... three new sections relating to state revenues, with a referendum clause” – meets constitutional requirements.

Calzone and Moon had not responded Tuesday afternoon to requests for comment, but they indicated last week they would appeal if Schollmeyer ruled to allow the measure to stay on the ballot.

If voters pass Proposition D in November, the fuel tax would go from 17 cents to 27 cents a gallon by the year 2022.Credit Flickr | Mike MozartEdit | Remove

“They added ... things that aren’t related to the original subject of the bill, which was specifically targeted at giving a tax deduction to certain Olympic athletes,” Calzone said during last week’s hearing. “There is a whole multitude of Supreme Court opinions that say when a bill title when filed – and the bill title descends into particulars and specifics – the rest of the bill has got to adhere to the particulars and specifics in that original bill title.”

SaferMO.com, an advocacy group that’s backing Prop A, joined the lawsuit as an intervening party.

“SaferMO.com appreciates the court’s clear decision dismissing this baseless attempt to keep Missouri voters from having [their] say,” spokesman Scott Charton said. “Our statewide coalition is growing and moving full speed.”

The group’s attorney, Chuck Hatfield, argued that lawmakers gave the bill a wide enough title to satisfy the constitution: “The courts give the General Assembly a lot of latitude – they’re not going to interfere in what the legislature wants to do unless it’s a really big deal.”

In 2016, a bill that would’ve raised Missouri’s fuel tax to 23 cents a gallon passed the State Senate died in the House due to opposition by the Republican majority to raising any taxes.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment in 2014 that would’ve created a .75 percent sales tax over a 10-year period to generate more funding for transportation projects.

