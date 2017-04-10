ProPublica investigation into racial disparities in car insurance premiums includes Missouri data

Last week, ProPublica and Consumer Reports released a first-of-its-kind analysis of car insurance premiums and payouts in California, Illinois, Texas and Missouri. Data-crunching and reporting on the matter took nearly a year and a half. What they found proved a long-held assumption:

“Despite laws in almost every state banning discriminatory rate-setting, some minority neighborhoods pay higher auto insurance premiums than do white areas with similar payouts on claims. This disparity may amount to a subtler form of redlining, a term that traditionally refers to denial of services or products to minority areas.”

In some cases, ProPublica found, insurers such as Allstate, Geico and Liberty Mutual were charging premiums that were 30 percent higher in zip codes where most residents are minorities than in white neighborhoods, with similar risk. You can read the methodology behind the project here.

You can also look up your car insurance premium vs. your risk for Missouri zipcodes here.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from a ProPublica staffer who was deeply involved with the project: Data Editor Jeff Larson.

Listen to the full interview here:

A discussion with ProPublica Data Editor Jeff Larson about findings from California, Texas, Illinois and Missouri that show residents of minority neighborhoods pay higher car insurance premiums compared to white areas with similar risk.

