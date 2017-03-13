Prosecutor: Ferguson convenience store video 'not relevant’ to grand jury investigation

A security video made public last weekend that shows Michael Brown at a Ferguson convenience store about a half-day before his death was a "poorly edited snippet" of something that was deemed "not relevant" to the grand jury investigation, the St. Louis County prosecutor said Monday.

The video, which was not the same one that Ferguson authorities showed days after Brown's August 2014 alleging he was a suspect in the robbery, is part of a new documentary called "Stranger Fruit." The filmmaker said this weekend that the new security video shows Brown trading marijuana for cigarillos.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, who oversaw the grand jury investigation into Brown's death, said during a news conference Monday that authorities knew about the earlier video but did not release it because it was "not relevant or material or admissible in anything that we were investigating during that time frame."

Former Ferguson officer Darren Wilson was cleared by the grand jury of wrongdoing.

McCulloch said the earlier video, dated Aug. 9, 2014, was in the original police report.

"It's not as if this was hidden away somewhere," said McCulloch, who also released the full video and was critical of the documentary filmmaker.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles referred requests for comment to Ferguson's police chief, who did not immediately return messages.

The new video inspired a few dozen people to protest outside of Ferguson Market, 9101 W. Florissant Ave., where the surveillance video is from, on Sunday night, the Post-Dispatch reported. Officials charged a 44-year-old man with attempting to start a fire in a St. Louis County police vehicle by stuffing a napkin in the gas tank and trying to ignite it. The newspaper also reported that an officer suffered a broken nose.

McCulloch’s office faced scrutiny and criticism for the way it handled the grand jury investigation. His decision not to allow a special prosecutor to handle the case drew the ire of activists because they believed McCulloch couldn't be impartial because his father, Paul McCulloch, a St. Louis police officer, was shot and killed by a black man in the line of duty in 1964.

He was also criticized for overloading the grand jury with weeks’ worth of evidence, rather than presenting what was needed to prove probable cause.

McCulloch admitted in December 2014 that the grand jurors had heard from witnesses who lied under oath and to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But he said in the same radio interview that it was more important to “present the entire picture to the grand jury.”

An ethics complaint filed in 2015 accused McCulloch and the assistant prosecutors who appeared in front of the grand jury of acting more like defense attorneys for Wilson than a prosecutor.

Similarly, a group of activists demanded an investigation into whether McCulloch was fit to remain in office, citing the admitted perjury and confusing instructions to the grand jury about Missouri’s use-of-force statute. An appeals court last May rejected their request.

