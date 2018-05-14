 Prosecutors drop felony invasion of privacy charge against Gov. Greitens | St. Louis Public Radio

Prosecutors drop felony invasion of privacy charge against Gov. Greitens

By & & Brian Heffernan 44 minutes ago
  • File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This is a developing story that will be updated often. 

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has dropped the felony invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. 

The office plans to refile the charge with a request for a special prosecutor. 

The trial was in its third day of jury selection when the announcement was made. 

Greitens' defense team last week filed a motion to include Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as a witness, according to a statement released by Gardner's office.

The release goes on to say: "22nd Circuit Judge Rex Burlison made an unprecedented decision by granting a request by Gov. Greitens' defense team to endorse the Circuit Attorney as a witness for the defense. The court's order places the Circuit Attorney in the impossible position of being a witness, subject to cross-examination within the offer of proof by her own subordinates."

The trial up till now

Greitens was accused of taking a semi-nude photo without the permission of the woman with whom he an affair, and then transmitting it so it was accessible by a computer.

St. Louis prosecutors would have been relying almost exclusively on the testimony of one witness to make their case.

Prosecutors had ordered Apple to turn over data from the governor’s account. But Greitens’ attorneys revealed Monday that the state had not asked a neutral third-party to review the data submitted, as they did last week with the governor’s phone.

“They basically admitted today they are giving up discovery on the photograph,” said Anders Walker, a professor at Saint Louis University School of Law, who was in court Monday.

Attorneys on Monday began questioning another group of  potential jurors about how much they had heard about the case, and whether they had any opinions about the governor or anyone else involved. Burlison hoped to have a pool of about 60 ready for a second round of questioning by the end of the day, with opening statements set for Wednesday, about two days behind schedule. Attorneys had picked 41 by an afternoon break.

Read the full statement by the Circuit Attorney's Office below: 

Loading...

