 Public safety, housing among uses for money that would have gone for St. Louis soccer stadium | St. Louis Public Radio

Public safety, housing among uses for money that would have gone for St. Louis soccer stadium

By 6 minutes ago
  • Lyda Krewson dances with relatives, supporters and campaign staff after delivering her acceptance speech.
    Lyda Krewson poses with attendees at her election night watch party at the Probstein Golf Course Clubhouse in Forest Park on Tuesday night. (April 4, 2017)
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The demise of a publicly funded soccer stadium could mean the St. Louis Police Department sees more taxpayer money.

 

When voters approved a half-cent sales tax Tuesday for things like light rail expansion and neighborhood development programs, it automatically raised the use tax that businesses pay on out-of-state purchases.

 

Because that roughly $4 million won’t go to a Major League Soccer stadium, the money could go toward things like knocking down derelict buildings, providing grants for low-cost housing and bolstering the St. Louis Police Department.

 

While emphasizing that she wouldn’t make the decision where to the spend the use tax funds by herself, Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson said Thursday she would like to see funding for public safety efforts, considering hiring more police officers was a major campaign plank.

 

“I won’t make this decision by myself. Of course, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment and the Board of Aldermen will have input on that,” Krewson said in a telephone interview with St. Louis Public Radio. (The Board of Estimate and Apportionment consists of the mayor, Board of Aldermen president and comptroller. The three officials end up making many of the city’s major financial decisions.)

 

Krewson said she hasn’t talked with police officials about how the use tax funds should be spent. Some proceeds from the half-cent sales tax can go toward upgrading equipment and technology, as well as building up the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

 

“Public safety, I think I called it neighborhood safety, is job one for the mayor,” she said. “So we would be looking to use some of those funds toward neighborhood safety.”

 

Opponents of the stadium ballot measure had contended the use tax funds should be spent on vital city services, and that steering that money to a sports facility was a skewed priority.

 

John Collins-Muhammad, the alderman-elect for the 21st Ward, in northwest St. Louis, agrees with that view. When asked where he would like to see the new funds spent, Collins-Muhammad replied: “I hope it goes to housing.”

 

“When you look at my ward especially, I have over 1,000 vacant and [Land Reutilization Authority] properties,” he said. “These properties are dilapidated, falling part, and just completely terrible and horrendous to look at. And that’s exactly what people are living next to. This is what homeowners and taxpayers are paying for.”

 

Krewson, along with the recently elected members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, will be sworn into office April 18.

 

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
John Collins-Muhammad
Lyda Krewson
2017 St. Louis Elections
Major League Soccer
Board of Estimate and Apportionment
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Top Stories
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Related Content

Politically Speaking: John Collins-Muhammad on becoming a strong voice for north St. Louis

By & Apr 6, 2017
John Collins-Muhammad, April 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Alderman-elect John Collins-Muhammad for the first time.

 

Collins-Muhammad will soon represent the city’s 21st Ward, which takes in parts of the north St. Louis neighborhoods of College Hill, Kingsway East, North Riverfront, O’Fallon and Penrose. After Alderman Antonio French vacated his seat to run for mayor, Collins-Muhammad won a three-way Democratic primary, and then won easily in the general election.

Lyda Krewson to become St. Louis’ first woman mayor

By Apr 4, 2017
Lyda Krewson thanks supporters at the Probstein Golf Course Clubhouse in Forest Park on Tuesday night. (April 4, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A woman will take over the St. Louis mayor’s office — a first in the city’s more than 250-year history.

Democrat Lyda Krewson, the 28th Ward alderman since 1997, beat Republican Andrew Jones and four other candidates in Tuesday’s general election.

Q&A with Lyda Krewson, the Democratic candidate for mayor of St. Louis

By Mar 22, 2017
Lyda Krewson joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss her bid to become the next mayor of the City of St. Louis. She is the Democratic candidate for mayor.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On March 7, St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson pushed past Treasurer Tishaura Jones and a crowded field of Democratic mayoral candidates to become the Democratic candidate for mayor of the City of St. Louis. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Krewson joined host Don Marsh to discuss her platform ahead of the general municipal election on April 4.

Soccer, public safety and school funding highlight municipal elections

By Apr 4, 2017
Voters cast electronic ballots at Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on Nov. 8, 2016.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s Election Day in the St. Louis region, where voters will decide on a number of high-stakes issues.

Polls are open in Missouri and Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County said no problems had been reported at polling stations by midday, and that turnout was light.

On the Trail: Why a bid to publicly fund a soccer stadium faltered in St. Louis

By Apr 5, 2017
Hunter Maret of University City watches Proposition 2 election results at Union Station at a pro-soccer stadium gathering Tuesday night.
Ryan Delaney I St. Louis Public Radio

Once St. Louis voters dashed his hopes of bringing Major League Soccer to the city, Dave Peacock didn’t make much of an attempt to modulate his tone.

 