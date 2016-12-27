Raising marriage age seen as weapon against human trafficking

By 17 minutes ago

The age in which teenagers can receive a marriage license would increase to 17 under legislation pre-filed in the Missouri House.

Currently, teens as young as 15 can get married in Missouri with at least one parent's permission.

Rep.-elect Jean Evans, R-Manchester, says human traffickers are taking advantage of the current marriage age requirement.

"These numbers are skyrocketing, and in most cases these 15 and 16 year olds are marrying significantly older men," she said. "It's young women marrying older men."

Credit Jeff Belmonte | Cuiabá, Brazil | Creative Commons, Wikipedia

Evans said it's difficult to investigate cases based on marriage licenses alone.

"Marriage licenses are not filed by age," she said. "The recorder of deeds offices are not really equipped to determine extenuating circumstances, so as long as there is one parent there to give consent, they're allowing children as young as 15 to marry."

She also cited a finding from a Missouri House task force on human trafficking, in which some parents have been involved in trafficking their own children.

"As alarming and as disgusting as it is that a parent would sign off on something like this, it does happen."

The minimum age someone in Missouri can get married without their parents' permission is 18.

The 2017 legislative session begins Jan. 4.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter:  @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Human Trafficking
Justice for Victims of Human Trafficking Act
Missouri General Assembly 2017
Jean Evans
Top Stories

Related Content

Legislation to ban sex trafficking ads wins first-round approval in Missouri Senate

By Feb 25, 2016
human trafficking
FBI website

Senate Bill 804 would make it illegal to advertise the availability of a child for sex. It would also make it illegal to advertise the availability of an adult for sex without her or his consent, a provision that was not included in a similar bill last year.

While a global problem, human trafficking also happens here, says researcher

By Virginia Gilbert Sep 11, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Drug trafficking is the No. 1 illegal trade in the world, and trafficking in human beings is No. 2. President Barack Obama, among others, calls human trafficking — for labor or for sex — "modern slavery."

St. Louis health providers are key to spotting victims of trafficking

By Oct 22, 2015
Medical professionals raise hands during a room-wide survey of whether they have provided care to someone they knew or believed was a victim of human trafficking.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

A young woman comes into an emergency room, trailed by a much older boyfriend who answers questions for her. A man with a broken ankle and no identification asks a doctor to promise the hospital will not tell his employer that he sought medical care.  