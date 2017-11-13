 Re-Imagining "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Honeysuckle Rose", and "Jitterbug Waltz" | St. Louis Public Radio
Re-Imagining "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Honeysuckle Rose", and "Jitterbug Waltz"

Jazz Unlimited November 12, 2017 was “Re-Imagining “Ain’t Misbehavin’, Honeysuckle Rose and Jitterbug Waltz.” Fats Waller composed many tunes, some of which are favorite vehicles for re-imagination in a variety of styles.  The musicians who played “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and “The Jitterbug Waltz” ranged from Waller himself to Anthony Braxton.

Fats Waller
Duke Ellington
Dizzy Gillespie
Count Basie
Woody Shaw

