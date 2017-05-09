REAL ID debate highlight of Tuesday’s inaction in Missouri legislature

The Missouri Senate began coming to terms with a 12-year-old federal ID law Tuesday — four days before the end of the 2017 legislative session.

Here’s a detailed look at what happened during the day, as well as a count of how many bills were sent to Gov. Eric Greitens:

Real ID

The Missouri Senate made changes to the REAL ID bill, meaning that, should the chamber pass it, it’ll have to return to the House before going any further.

The measure addresses some Republicans’ concerns about privacy and allows Missouri to issue two types of licenses: one that adheres to federal standards and one that doesn’t.

Missouri is one of four states that haven’t adopted federal REAL ID standards put forth by former President George W. Bush’s administration as a means of fighting terrorism.

Tuesday’s amendments will:

Allow driver’s license applicants to choose between a compliant or noncompliant license; original House version would give compliant license unless specifically requested otherwise

Add criminal penalties for misuse of driver’s data or unlawful distribution of said data

Ban storage of Social Security numbers in any database accessible by the federal or state governments, except as otherwise provided

Prohibit use of RFID (radio frequency identification) chips; GOP Sen. Ryan Silvey of Kansas City says they’re no longer a part of the federal law

Also, Missouri’s free voter IDs would not comply with federal Real ID law with the Senate's changes.

The Senate hadn’t taken a vote on the measure as of 5:15 p.m., moving to different bills after lunch.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson urged the legislature in a news release to pass the law to avoid "a possible special session," an idea Greitens also has floated.

“The Real ID Act was born out of concern for terrorist threats across our country," he wrote, "and while those concerns are valid, Missourians should not have to pay the price for the Legislature’s inaction."

Number of bills sent to the governor Tuesday: 2

Both came out of the Senate: One says a city's or county's population changes won't keep it from the "operation of any particular law." Essentially, it allows St. Louis to remain a city or a county and it'll still be covered by some laws that refer to it indirectly as "a city with a population of," even if the population is lower.

The other bill modifies health care provisions, expanding newborn screenings to include spinal muscular atrophy and Hunter syndrome.

Monday recap

The House sent Greitens a bill that makes it more difficult for employees to prove that they were discriminated against because of their race, sex, age or national origin when fired. And the Senate said it won’t budge on a six-month record purge provision it put in a bill to create the last-in-the-nation prescription drug monitoring program, which could be problematic when the measure goes to conference, though bill sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder said she was "hopeful."

Of note

Senators noshed on barbeque before their afternoon meeting.

On a voice vote, the House approved an amendment, sponsored by St. Louis Democratic Rep. Fred Wessels, to allow the city of St. Louis to ask its voters for a property tax hike to raise more money for city police. The amendment was added to a broad bill dealing with local governments around the state, and Senate approval would still be needed. He noted St. Louis County voters approved a sales tax hike in April for policing.

Krissy Lane contributed to this report.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @marshallgreport; Jo: @jmannies; and Jason: @jrosenbaum