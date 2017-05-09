REAL ID debate kicks off Tuesday’s action in Missouri legislature

The Missouri Senate began coming to terms with a 12-year-old federal ID law Tuesday — four days before the end of the 2017 legislative session.

Here’s a detailed look at the action, as well as a count of how many bills were sent to Gov. Eric Greitens:

Real ID

The Missouri Senate made changes to the REAL ID bill, meaning it will have to return to the House before going any further. If the bill makes it to Greitens and he doesn’t sign it, Missouri residents will not be able to use their driver’s licenses at airports starting Jan. 22.

The measure addresses some Republicans’ concerns about privacy and allows Missouri to issue two types of licenses: one that adheres to federal standards and one that doesn’t.

Missouri is one of four states that haven’t adopted federal REAL ID standards put forth by former President George W. Bush’s administration as a means of fighting terrorism.

Number of bills sent to the governor Tuesday: 0

But it’s early.

Monday recap

The House sent Greitens a bill that makes it more difficult for employees to prove that they were discriminated against because of their race, sex, age or national origin when fired. And the Senate said it won’t budge on a six-month record purge provision it put in a bill to create the last-in-the-nation prescription drug monitoring program, which could be problematic when the measure goes to conference, though bill sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder said she was "hopeful."

Krissy Lane contributed to this report.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @marshallgreport; Jo: @jmannies; and Jason: @jrosenbaum