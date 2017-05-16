 As REAL ID passes in Missouri Legislature, we check in with the St. Louis airport director | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

As REAL ID passes in Missouri Legislature, we check in with the St. Louis airport director

    Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, the director of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport discussed privatization, REAL ID, growth at the airport and more on Tuesday's "St. Louis on the Air."
Last week, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that gives Missourians the option for REAL ID-compliant identification. The issue had been weighing on  residents’ minds for years and, if no bill giving the option for compliant identification had been passed, Missourians would not have been able to use Missouri Driver’s Licenses as identification in the airport security line, among other places.

As St. Louis Public Radio reported, the bill ensures Missouri residents will be able to choose between a compliant ID or a non-compliant ID, but the free voter ID will not be compliant. A compliant ID allows residents to board airplanes and get into federal courthouses and military installations come Jan. 22, 2018.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we checked in with the Director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, about the REAL ID bill and how it impacts airports. We also heard about other updates with the airport, such as efforts to privatize, new gate openings and more.

Author Daniel Rust discusses his book about Lambert, ‘The Aerial Crossroads of America’

By Jan 17, 2017
Construction of the terminal designed by Minoru Yamasaki began in 1953. This photo shows the wooden framework that workers constructed before pouring the concrete to make the thin-shell concrete structure.
Missouri History Museum

In 2020, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport will celebrate its centennial.

Ahead of that time, we spoke with Daniel Rust, a former UMSL professor studying transportation and logistics, who recently published the book “The Aerial Crossroads of America: St. Louis’s Lambert Airport.” Rust currently is a researcher and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Lambert airport is preparing for its name change next year

By Dec 29, 2016
About 1 million passengers come through Lambert airport every month. Photo taken in December 2016.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Visitors to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport can expect to see signs with the airport’s new name sometime in late January. The change will flip the name of airport founder Albert Bond Lambert with the name of the city — to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said the goal is to emphasize the airport’s geographic location — which will help in marketing and outreach efforts — while continuing to recognize the legacy of Lambert who started the airport nearly 100 years ago.

St. Louis residents will probably notice little change when they go to the airport because fewer signs will be affected than people might expect, she said.

Lambert airport traces its history to an aviation visionary who knew how to sell mouthwash

By Dec 25, 2016
Photo courtesy of Missouri History Museum

Every month, a million passengers come through the St. Louis airport named for Albert Bond Lambert. Most have no clue who Lambert was — and that includes people from St. Louis.

According to a survey conducted for the airport a year ago, only 17 of 600 respondents correctly identified the connection between Lambert and the airport.

Lambert Airport awaiting approval on new agreement with airlines

By May 9, 2016
Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge
Provided by Lambert International Airport

Lambert Airport could end up with a plan to bring in more money and another to fund capital improvements by the end of the week. Officials are waiting for final approval from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on an agreement with the airlines that use the airport. The airlines have already approved a five-year, capital improvement plan.