‘Really something incredible’: Local guitarist recounts contest win, 30 Seconds to Mars performance

By day Jerod Broadbooks is a student-athlete at Lindenwood University. He studies music education and is on the track team. On Monday night, however, Broadbooks, who is also a guitarist, got the chance of a lifetime to perform onstage at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater with the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.

Broadbooks said the experience started when he heard an advertisement on 105.7 The Point while at his summer job as a lifeguard in Wildwood.

“Do you want to be a guitar god and play with 30 Seconds to Mars?” the radio ad started, he said. “Enter this contest and it could be you playing in front of 20,000 fans.”

“I practiced for about a week and came up with my own original arrangement [of ‘Walk on Water’],” Broadbooks said. He submitted his entry via YouTube.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with the young guitarist about what it was like to perform in front of thousands of people.

“Just seeing that amphitheater from that perspective was just incredible,” he said. “I’ve been to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater five or six times to see concerts, but you never really realize how big the entire venue is until you’re on the stage looking out. And seeing that sea of people, it was really something incredible.”

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lallygive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.