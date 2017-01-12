Rebroadcast: Extraordinary Black Missourians Profiled In New Book

Updated, Jan. 13, 2017: This segment was chosen for rebroadcast on St. Louis on the Air on Jan. 16, 2017. The story and segment were originally published on May 16, 2013.

The legacy of African Americans who have made contributions in Missouri is highlighted in a new book written by retired local educators John and Sylvia Wright.

The name of the book is Extraordinary Black Missourians: Pioneers, Leaders, Performers, Athletes, & Other Notables Who’ve Made History.

Many of the people highlighted in the book such as Dred Scott, Langston Hughes and Scott Joplin are well-known. Others such as concert pianist Blind Boone and teacher and entomologist Charles Henry Turner are not as well known.

Host Don Marsh talked with John Wright about many of the more than 100 African Americans who he profiled in the book.

A discussion with John A. Wright, Sr. about "Extraordinary Black Missourians"

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.