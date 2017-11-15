 Region's partisan lines drawn in debate over federal tax-cut proposals | St. Louis Public Radio

Region's partisan lines drawn in debate over federal tax-cut proposals

By 48 seconds ago

Top Missouri and Illinois officials in both parties are becoming increasingly active in the fight over proposed federal tax cuts, which now have a health care component.

Missouri’s two U.S. senators – Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Roy Blunt – illustrate the opposing sides. He’s for the latest version of the bill, while she’s against it.

McCaskill, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee crafting that chamber’s tax-cut bill, told reporters in a conference call Wednesday that she’s increasingly disappointed in “the process and the product.’’

“This bill is becoming more and more skewed toward the wealthy,’’ she said.

Missouri U.S. senators Roy Blunt, left, and Claire McCaskill sharply disagree over current federal tax-cut proposals.
Credit Gage Skidmore | Flickr

McCaskill also is concerned about provisions that would cut federal tax breaks for airports, university and hospital construction, and rehabbing older buildings.

Blunt, who’s a member of the Senate GOP leadership, pointed to the Tax Foundation's analysis that shows a Missouri family of four with an annual income of $70,000 would receive a federal tax break of $2,400 a year. “Two hundred dollars a month makes a big difference,’’ Blunt said at a news conference this week in Washington, D.C. “It may just mean you have some savings to fall back on.”

But McCaskill says most of the provisions, taken together, hurt middle-income families.

As one example, she cited the federal child tax credit. She said the version unveiled in her committee would offer little or no additional financial boost to a single mother earning less than $25,000 a year. But a heftier benefit would be available for families earning more than $500,000 a year.

“I don’t get that,”  McCaskill said. “The families that are struggling, that need for the tax credit in Missouri are not families who make more than $500,000 a year.”

She then pointed to the Senate GOP’s latest actions that remove the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate to purchase insurance, and remove $360 billion of federal money that now goes for health insurance subsidies and Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans.

Sen. Dick Durbin from Illinois, who’s the Democrats’ assistant Senate leader, blasted the latest version of the tax bill.

“Tax breaks for the wealthy, higher taxes on working Illinoisans, and now this bill will raise health insurance premiums by at least 10 percent,’’ he said. “The Republican tax plan has gone from bad to worse for working families.”

Missouri among states that could feel fiscal impact

The Senate and House versions of the tax-cut proposals share a proposed increase in the federal standard deduction. The upshot of that move is that it would reduce how much individuals and families pay in state taxes.

The Chicago Association of Realtors has estimated that the proposal to eliminate the state and local tax deductions would cost Illinois taxpayers an additional $2.9 billion a year.

In Missouri’s case, the  state’s loss could be as much as $1 billion a year out of its $9 billion general-revenue budget that covers most state spending.

Missouri state Treasurer Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said he believes state economic growth would eventually cancel out such losses.

He was flying to Washington on Wednesday to help fellow Republicans lobby for the tax-cut bill.

Without getting into the specific provisions, Schmitt said his overall aim was “a tax reform package that prioritizes middle-class families and small businesses, whose economic potential has been held back for far too long by an outdated tax code.”

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

Tags: 
Roy Blunt
Claire McCaskill
Top Stories
Historic Tax Credits
Tax Cuts
Eric Schmitt

Related Content

Greitens blasts Blunt, McCaskill in letter about veterans home

By & Nov 2, 2017
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to news reporters following the end of the legislative session in Jefferson City.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has sent a scathing letter to the state’s two U.S. senators – including fellow Republican Roy Blunt – that accuses them of ignoring problems at the state-run St. Louis Veterans Home and trying to shift the responsibility to him.

In the letter, sent Thursday, Greitens appeared to take offense at an earlier letter that Blunt and Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill had jointly sent to him this week asking for an investigation into accusations of patient mistreatment.

Missouri, Illinois senators call for compromise after latest effort to repeal health care law fails

By & Jul 28, 2017
On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., cast late night votes for and against the most recent health care bill making rounds on Capitol Hill.
Ryan Delaney, Gage Skidmore, Center for American Progress

After another Republican Senate loss early Friday, Missouri and Illinois senators are calling for a return to bipartisan talks to overhaul the nation’s health care law.

They include U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, who had tried to help his party’s leaders come up with the votes needed for a trimmed-back version of a bill that would have repealed key provisions of the Affordable Care Act, the signature achievement of former President Barack Obama.

Missouri Democrats see economic issues as way out of electoral wilderness

By Nov 5, 2017
U.S. Sen. Al Franken speaks Saturday at the Truman Dinner in St. Louis. The Minnesota senator was the keynote speaker for the Missouri Democratic Party event.
Courtesy of the Missouri Democratic Party

With jokes and jabs, some of Missouri’s top Democrats are seeking to rally supporters dreaming of a better political future in 2018  — especially compared to the nightmare defeats the party suffered almost a year ago.

At Saturday night’s Truman Dinner, the state party’s biggest event of the year, most of the best jokes came from Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, a Saturday Night Live alum who’s now a national Democratic figure.

McCaskill offers Medicare option for middle-aged people at 46th town hall

By Oct 11, 2017
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.
Flickr | McCaskill | April 2015

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is continuing to hold town hall meetings in so-called “Trump Country,’’ part of her Democratic quest to improve her re-election chances next year through reaching every potential rural supporter she can find.

Wednesday marked her 46th town hall event this year, this one in in Washington, Missouri, where about 70 percent of last year’s presidential votes went for Republican Donald Trump. McCaskill told the crowd packing the Washington City Council chambers that she owed it to all Missourians, whether they support her or not,  to “show respect.”