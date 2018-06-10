 Relationships | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Relationships

By 2 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for June 10, 20218 will be “Relationships.”   Relationships are tricky things.  Most successful relationships start with strong loving families and hopefully, lessons are applied to our relationships with our neighbors, our world and our romantic partners, but sometimes things go bad.  We will explore the gamut of relationships from good to bad to the commercial.  The musicians exploring relationships on this show will be Abdullah Ibrahim, Ahmad Jamal, Horace Silver, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Gene Harris, our own Eric Warren. Bobby Watson, our own Ernie Wilkins, Claudia Acuña, Randy Weston, Ella Fitzgerald, the Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra, Beaver Harris, Count Basie, our own Kim Portnoy, Dexter Gordon, our own Grant Green, Jimmy Rushing, Johnny Hartman, Kenny Wheeler, Charlie Parker and Cannonball Adderley & Miles Davis.

The Slide Show contains images of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a 2o11 video of Ahmad Jamal (p) James Cammack (b) Herlin Riley (d) and Manolo Badrena (perc) playing "One."

Tags: 
Ahmad Jamal
Woody Herman
Grant Green
Ernie Wilkins
Dexter Gordon

Related Content

Broadway: 1950 And Beyond-Part 2

By Aug 16, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 20, 2017 will be “Broadway 1950 and Beyond-Part 2.”  Before the original cast record albums, most of the music from Broadway musicals came into jazz via films based on those shows.  Since then, music directly from Broadway shows has crept into jazz.  We will hear music from “The King and I,” “The Music Man,”  “Guys and Dolls,” “42nd Street,” “Funny Girl,” “Company,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Wiz,” “The Girls of Summer,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Sound of Music,” “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of

The Compositions of Hoagy Carmichael

By Mar 5, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 5, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Hoagy Carmichael.”  Songwriter-pianist-singer Hoagy Carmichael was an important figure in the jazz scene of the 1920’s and 1930’s and some of his compositions are still used today.  We will celebrate his compositions with music played by Duke Ellington, Sidney Bechet & Muggsy Spanier, the Ray Brown Trio, Peck Kelly, Bill Charlap, Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong & Jack Teagarden, the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Curtis Fuller, Dave Brubeck, the Jeff Hamilton Trio, George Adams, Ahmad Jamal, Carmell Jones, Shei

The Music of Herbie Hancock

By Apr 18, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 19 will be “The Music of Herbie Hancock.”  Jazz Master Herbie Hancock has been actively been writing, performing and recording his original music for 54 years.  His early success with Blue Note records and with Miles Davis provided a springboard for an exceptionally creative life.  He has written and performed in several different styles of music.  Born in Chicago, he was recognized as a prodigy, playing a movement the 26th Mozart Piano Concerto with the Chicago Symphony at age 12.  He simultaneously earned engineering and music degrees from Grinnell College.  His e

George Gershwin-Part 2: Show, Film and Some Classical Music

By Jan 11, 2015
Heard on "Our Love Is Here To Stay" and "Let;s Call the Whole Thing Off
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 11 will be “Gershwin-Part 2: Show, Film and Some Classical Music.”  This is the second part of a month-long listen to jazz versions of Gershwin compositions.  Tonight’s selection of music will include performances by Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, George Gershwin, the Gene Krupa Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Urbie Green, Cassandra Wilson, Eric Dolphy & Makanda Ken Mcintyre, Donald Byrd & John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Young, our own Reggie Thomas, Ahmad Jamal, Les McCann and Marcus Roberts.

Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 1

By Jan 31, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Please join me on Jazz Unlimited Sunday, February 1 from 9:00 pm to midnight for “Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 1.”  While many jazz fans think that jazz musicians die young, data shows that this is not the case.  The month of February will be devoted to the music of over 200 major jazz artists who have performing careers of fifty years and longer.  Some of the 72 musicians heard on tonight’s show are George Shearing, Clark Terry, Flip Phillips, Illinois Jacquet, Art Farmer, Benny Golson, Lee Konitz, Ahmad Jamal, Charlie Haden, Charles Lloyd, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Su