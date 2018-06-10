Jazz Unlimited for June 10, 20218 will be “Relationships.” Relationships are tricky things. Most successful relationships start with strong loving families and hopefully, lessons are applied to our relationships with our neighbors, our world and our romantic partners, but sometimes things go bad. We will explore the gamut of relationships from good to bad to the commercial. The musicians exploring relationships on this show will be Abdullah Ibrahim, Ahmad Jamal, Horace Silver, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Gene Harris, our own Eric Warren. Bobby Watson, our own Ernie Wilkins, Claudia Acuña, Randy Weston, Ella Fitzgerald, the Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra, Beaver Harris, Count Basie, our own Kim Portnoy, Dexter Gordon, our own Grant Green, Jimmy Rushing, Johnny Hartman, Kenny Wheeler, Charlie Parker and Cannonball Adderley & Miles Davis.

The Slide Show contains images of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a 2o11 video of Ahmad Jamal (p) James Cammack (b) Herlin Riley (d) and Manolo Badrena (perc) playing "One."