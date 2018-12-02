Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 2, 2018 will present “Remembering Roy Hargrove.” Trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away from cardiac arrest and kidney failure November 10 at the age of 49. Born in Waco, Texas, he was discovered by Wynton Marsalis while he was still in high school. He was one of the last of the “young lions.” In addition to his own groups we will hear him with a trio of himself, Christian McBride and Stephen Scott, Nicholas Payton and Wynton Marsalis, Slide Hampton and the Jazz Masters Big Band, Shirley Horn, Kitty Margolis, Antonio Hart, the Jimmy Heath big band, Sonny Rollins, Clint Eastwood, T.S. Monk, Cedar Walton, Steve Davis and the Directions in Music group with Herbie Hancock and Michael Brecker.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video of Roy Hargrove (tp) Justin Robinson (as) Gerald Clayton (p) Danton Boiler (b) and Montez Coleman (d) in Paris in 2007.