 Remembering Roy Hargrove | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Remembering Roy Hargrove

By 3 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 2, 2018 will present “Remembering Roy Hargrove.”  Trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away from cardiac arrest and kidney failure November 10 at the age of 49.  Born in Waco, Texas, he was discovered by Wynton Marsalis while he was still in high school.  He was one of the last of the “young lions.”  In addition to his own groups we will hear him with a trio of himself, Christian McBride and Stephen Scott, Nicholas Payton and Wynton Marsalis, Slide Hampton and the Jazz Masters Big Band, Shirley Horn, Kitty Margolis, Antonio Hart, the Jimmy Heath big band, Sonny Rollins, Clint Eastwood, T.S. Monk, Cedar Walton, Steve Davis and the Directions in Music group with Herbie Hancock and Michael Brecker.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video of Roy Hargrove (tp) Justin Robinson (as) Gerald Clayton (p) Danton Boiler (b) and Montez Coleman (d) in Paris in 2007.

Tags: 
Roy Hargrove
Christian McBride
Slide Hampton
Herbie Hancock
Michael Brecker

Related Content

The Keys And Strings Hour (Jim Hall) Plus New Music

By Nov 25, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited FOR Sunday, November 26, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Jim Hall) Plus New Music.”  I have always been fascinated by the sound and conception of guitarist Jim Hall, who will be featured on the “Keys and Strings Hour.”  Hall will be heard in duos, a trio, piano quartets and a quintet featuring such artists as Ron Carter, Charlie Haden, Pat Metheny, Hampton Hawes, Geoff Keezer and Red Mitchell, who will be playing cello.  New music will be heard by the Canadian pianist Nick McLean, Bill Charlap, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Joey Alexander, Christian McBride and hi

Six Decades Of Keys and Strings At The Vanguard + New Music

By May 28, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited tonight for May 28, 2017 will be “Six Decades of Keys and Strings at the Vanguard + New Music.”  The venerable Village Vanguard has been the site of many outstanding recordings.  The May Keys and Strings Hour will present music recorded in every decade from the 1960’s to the 2010’s in that venue, including music by the Bobby Hutcherson Quartet, a Jim Hall Quartet and the trios of Junior Mance, Christian McBride, Bill Charlap and Fred Hersch, along with the Great Jazz Trio.  New music for May will feature George Coleman, a duo between Vijay Iyer and Wadada Leo Smith,

The Career Of Christian McBride

By Nov 15, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 15 will be “The Career of Christian McBride.”  Born in Philadelphia in 1972, bassist Christian McBride joined Bobby Watson’s Horizon at the age of 17.  A virtuoso, he has played with nearly every important name in jazz since then.  His career has involved funk, pop and fusion in addition to mainstream jazz, earning four Grammies.  He will be heard with his mentor, Ray Brown, Jay McShann, Cyrus Chestnut, the Contemporary Piano Ensemble, Roy Hargrove, Joe Henderson, Ann Hampton Callaway, Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Kurt Elling, Donald Harrison, T.S.

Tribute To Willie Akins And New Music

By Oct 25, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 25, 2015 will be “A Tribute to Willie Akins and New Music.”   St. Louis saxophonist Willie Akins died September 23, 2015 from congestive heart failure.  Akins worked in New York during the 1960, but returned to St.

Live Jazz From Other New York Venues-Part 2

By Mar 4, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, March 9 Jazz Unlimited show will be  “Live Jazz from Other New York Venues, Part 2.”  Jazz played live is a different animal from jazz recorded in the emotionally sterile confines of a studio.  The energy and emotion reflected back from an audience to the performers brings about better performances.  We conclude our survey of New York venues with smaller clubs and Lincoln Center as well as presenting music from clubs that we did not have time for on earlier shows.  The musicians feature include trumpeter Bobby Hackett with trombonist Vic Dickenson, the Art Tatum Trio, Sarah Vaug