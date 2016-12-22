Renovated Ferguson Senior Center won't be open in time for Christmas

By 1 hour ago
  • New appliances sit in the unfinished kitchen at the Ferguson Community Center.
    New appliances sit in the unfinished kitchen at the Ferguson Community Center.
    Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

North St. Louis County seniors will be waiting a bit longer for the opening of a new center run by the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. The organization is remodeling an unused kitchen and common room at the Ferguson Community Center to provide hot meals and programs for older adults.

Though she had once hoped to open the center by Christmas, Executive Director Mary Schaefer said the space should be ready in the next two months.

“But I’ve been wrong before!” Schaefer said, with a laugh. “There have just been a number of things that aren’t in our control.”

The Ferguson Community Center’s building, built as a Catholic school in the mid-1950s, was not equipped with a modern gas line because the kitchen had not been used in some time. Some asbestos also had to be remediated, Schaefer said.

Previous coverage: New senior center could bring hot meal deliveries to north St. Louis County.

The Ferguson Community Center opened in 2014 at 1050 Smith Ave.
Credit Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

With the new kitchen, the Meals on Wheels program will again be able to deliver hot meals to seniors in north St. Louis County. The program had to switch to weekly deliveries of frozen meals because there was nowhere to heat them up. In addition, the senior center will offer classes, volunteer opportunities, and a place to meet.

“It means that they will have a gathering place, they don’t have to ride on the bus for the long period of time they do now to go to Bridgeton.  It will mean they have a place they can volunteer and feel like they’re doing something — because they are — to contribute,” Schaefer said. “They become like a family when they’re part of a congregate center.”

The agency took out a loan to pay for construction, but Schaefer said they’re still looking for private donors and businesses willing to made tax-deductible donations through the Neighborhood Assistant Program.

Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB

Tags: 
Seniors
Mid-east area agency on Aging
North St. Louis County
Top Stories

Related Content

Senior organizations say Prop S would fill gaps in fragmented system

By Oct 26, 2016
Van Tyler checks a list of names and addresses while delivering meals in Jennings for the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Since the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging saw its funding slashed by about $2 million during the recession, the agency has had to piece together grants for major projects.

“We’ve had to close senior centers over the years because we can’t support the number that were originally being utilized. And yet at the same time the population is growing,” Director Mary Schaefer said.

That could soon change. On Nov. 8, voters in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis will see a box for “Proposition S” on the ballot. The initiative would increase property taxes to pay for programs for seniors, to help them continue living at home.

Nixon signs Medicaid expansion for Missouri's elderly and people with disabilities

By & Jun 9, 2016
A co-worker calls Matt Brock's service dog, Lynn, out from under Matt's desk at his Paraquad cubicle.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Update June 9 with signature: Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation on Thursday that could expand Medicaid eligibility for Missourians who are elderly or living with a disability.

For decades, Missourians who were elderly, blind or disabled could only have $1,000 or less in savings. The bill Nixon signed would gradually raise that asset limit to $5,000 for an unmarried person and $10,000 for a married couple.

New senior center could bring hot meal deliveries to north St. Louis County

By Jun 7, 2016
Van Tyler checks a list of names and addresses while delivering meals in Jennings for the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

More than 200 senior citizens in north St. Louis County could soon receive daily hot meals from the local Meals on Wheels program, thanks to a cafeteria planned for the Ferguson Community Center.

The Mid-East Area Agency on Aging has been delivering frozen meals to seniors for three years because it lacks a place to heat them.

That could change soon, now that the agency has submitted plans to remodel center’s cafeteria at 1050 Smith Avenue. It also plans to open a new senior center location there as soon as August.